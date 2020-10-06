Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (5th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 5 October 2020 confirm 117 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,082.

- Recoveries: 5,457

- 2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded from Amuru and Arua. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 84.

The breakdown of the new cases is:

- Contacts and alerts (114):  Kampala (80), Pader (12), Sironko (6), Mbale (5), Arua (4), Amuru (2), Busia (1), Gulu (2), Masindi (1) and Tororo (1).

- Truck Drivers (3) from Malaba.

