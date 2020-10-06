Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (5th October 2020)
Results of COVID-19 tests done on 5 October 2020 confirm 117 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 9,082.
- Recoveries: 5,457
- 2 new COVID-19 deaths recorded from Amuru and Arua. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 84.
The breakdown of the new cases is:
- Contacts and alerts (114): Kampala (80), Pader (12), Sironko (6), Mbale (5), Arua (4), Amuru (2), Busia (1), Gulu (2), Masindi (1) and Tororo (1).
- Truck Drivers (3) from Malaba.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.