Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Elevacity’s Newest Product

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the latest product release, Elevate MAX™ +, from its wholly owned subsidiary Elevacity U.S., LCC (“Elevacity”).



Elevacity did a pre-launch of the new capsule product that sold out within the first hour. The high response to the new product prompted Elevacity to request a rush order from the supplier with more capsules than were available in the first order. Available just a few days after the pre-launch, the second purchase opportunity sold out once again, this time in the first half-hour. The full launch was made at the end of September.

“We are pleased that the team at Elevacity has released their newest product, Elevate MAX™ +, and are excited with the sales results thus far,” stated John “JT” Thatch, president/CEO of SHRG.

Elevate MAX™ + capsules offer the high-powered MAX benefits of “Mood enhancing, Appetite controlling and Xtreme energy” plus some extra “magic.” The magic is in the new MAX + Blend: a total of 16 synergistic ingredients including enXtra®, a clinically studied, patent-pending extract for improving alertness and focus made from a proprietary extract of the Alpinia galangal plant. enXtra® is a trademark of ENovate Biolife Pvt Ltd. Additionally, Elevate MAX™ + contains no artificial sweeteners, is keto friendly, vegan and gluten free.

“We are always aiming to provide new and improved products that are designed to elevate the feeling of happiness for our loyal customers and distributors,” said Keith Halls, CEO of Elevacity. “With Elevate MAX™ +, we’ve found it is great for increasing energy and happy hormones and for controlling food urges without the ‘crash’ typically experienced with caffeine.”

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneur, LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

