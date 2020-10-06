Tie Break Tens announces Slinger Bag as Official Partner for TB10 2021 Series

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tie Break Tens , the fast-paced, short-form tennis format, is excited to announce that Slinger Bag , the first truly portable tennis launcher, has signed as an Official Partner for the all Tie Break Tens (TB10) tournaments in 2021. Having established a successful partnership at the Progress Tour held at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre, London in July 2020, TB10 are delighted to be working with Slinger Bag next season.



Tie Break Tens tournaments are held over one evening and involve 8 players competing in a knock-out format, with each match consisting of a super tie-break to ten points with a winner-takes-all prize. Following successful tournaments in London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, Madison Square Garden and Indian Wells Tennis Garden, TB10 are looking forward to announcing a series of tournaments in 2021, including two new destinations.

Since launch, Slinger Bag has exploded onto the tennis scene by enabling tennis fans to practice their favourite shots in their local parks, at home or in any open space. Slinger Bag may be wheeled like carry-on luggage and easily transported in the boot of a car. In addition, this proprietary design empowers players to: set up and start launching balls within one minute; control the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials. It is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs and is multi-functional holding racquets tennis gear and capacity for 72 tennis balls.

As part of this new partnership, Slinger Bag will work with TB10 on fan focused activations at each TB10 tournament, adding additional value to the fans on site; alongside on-court branding and captivating social media promotions.

“We are excited to be working with Slinger Bag for our 2021 tournament series; as a similarly innovative and pioneering brand we know they are a great fit for Tie Break Tens” said Michael Stafford, Head of Business Development at Tie Break Tens. “We are looking forward to announcing our new tournaments early next year and running engaging social media campaigns with Slinger Bag.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining Tie Break Tens on their journey of delivering an entertaining and progressive new format. The collaboration brings great synergy, as Slinger Bag and Tie Break Tens have aligned visions to help inject renewed energy to the game by inspiring existing tennis fans but also attracting new audiences to the sport. This partnership will no doubt help us realise this ambition so we’re very excited for Slinger to power the TB10 2021 Series.” said Mike Ballardie, chief executive officer of Slinger Bag. ”

Instagram: @tiebreaktens @slingerbag

Twitter: @tiebreaktens @slingerbag

For Slinger Bag Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For Slinger Bag media enquiries in U.K, Europe and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For Slinger Bag media enquiries in U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com , at CGPR, 908-528-3826

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About Tie Break Tens

Tie Break Tens is a quick-fire version of tennis that anyone can play. Unlike conventional tennis matches, Tie Break Tens matches are comprised solely of tie breaks – no games, no sets, just exhilarating ten- point breakers in which every point counts.

The Tie Break Tens series sees world-class players going head to head in fast-paced, action-packed knock out tournaments at prestigious venues around the globe for huge winner-takes-all prizes. So far, the Tie Break Tens has visited London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York & Indian Wells.

Tie Break Tens launched their grass roots initiatives in 2018, TB10 Challenger & TB10 Play with the key aim of driving participation in tennis by encouraging people to get out there and play. So far tournaments have been run throughout the UK and also across New York City, giving thousands of kids the opportunity to pick up a racket and try out the format. For more information, please visit www.tiebreaktens.com or contact rachel@tiebreaktens.com

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with in excess of $2 Million in orders of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment