SleepCharge by Nox Health Expands Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program for Insomnia

SleepCharge Provides Businesses and Healthcare Systems Increased Resources to Support Population Sleep Health, More Additions in the Pipeline

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SleepCharge by Nox Health has announced the next evolution of its program for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTi). The new program called Restful Mind helps patients achieve better sleep using the principles and methods of CBTi presented through expert-led videos and personalized programming specific to patients’ needs.



“Insomnia affects 25 to 30% of adults on an occasional basis, and up to 10% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia as a sleep disorder,” said Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, Chief Medical Officer for Nox Health and co-founder of SleepCharge. “Restful Mind is a comprehensive solution for insomnia that includes online CBTi, psychological and behavioral support, and medical and sleep therapy coordination. Research has shown that exclusively digital CBTi programs have a lower long-term adherence rate than those with human intervention1. Like all SleepCharge programs, Restful Mind was designed to be a people-centered solution. It’s based on a virtual physician consultation before treatment, with continuous care and medical management throughout the program. This allows us to provide the best possible care for each unique participant.”

The Restful Mind program was designed by Durmer—a sleep and circadian neurologist, neuroscientist—and Dr. Erla Bjornsdottir, a clinical psychologist and sleep researcher. The program educates patients on insomnia and its effects, provides tools to manage the most important factors affecting sleep (exercise, diet, lifestyle and stress) and helps sleep and wakefulness return to their natural rhythms.

The Restful Mind program measures sleep improvement using metrics such as sleep efficiency, the percentage of time spent asleep while in bed; sleep latency, the amount of time it takes to fall asleep; and WASO, the amount of wake experienced during the night after initially falling asleep.

The six-week online CBTi program features a core of cognitive behavioral therapy video sessions, as well as supplemental content and an automated sleep diary analysis with medical management throughout. Though designed to be completed within six weeks, the Restful Mind program is self-paced and available to patients for 12 months to allow for re-review of past content as needed. Patients also have access to a live behavioral sleep medicine coach to assist with any specific needs, questions or symptoms that might require additional professional evaluation.

“Studies indicate that patients who suffer from chronic insomnia incur two to three times higher healthcare costs, are twice as likely to have a workplace accident and incur two to three times the amount of sick leave and disability when compared to other employees,” Durmer said. “By treating insomnia and other sleep disorders, not only do employers reduce direct and indirect employee expenses, they also gain the benefits associated with a more well rested, healthier and higher performing workforce.”

The Restful Mind CBTi program is available to patients through SleepCharge, a population sleep health platform offered through employer-sponsored health plans and health systems. For more information, visit sleepcharge.com .

SleepCharge is the premier provider of sleep health programs for employer populations. SleepCharge leads the market by providing programs that prioritize the safety and health of patients across the U.S. through a comprehensive sleep program that provides testing, diagnosis and treatment employing an innovative telehealth solution. SleepCharge is a division of Nox Health, a worldwide leader in sleep health that provides access to sleep healthcare and technology through a patient-centered approach.

