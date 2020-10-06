HealthView Technologies Launches New Telehealth App on Apple Store and Google Play

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce its portfolio company, HealthView Technologies Inc. (“HealthView”) has launched its new Telehealth App on Apple Store and Google Play.

Platform Overview

HealthView’s Telehealth App provides a comprehensive platform for businesses to scale a virtual care program. Healthcare practitioners are able to expand the reach of their practice while automation creates more efficient administrative workflow. This in turn, saves time and increases profitability. The HealthView App lets patients complete intake forms on any personal electronic device.

The Telehealth Market - Industry Insights

Using virtual care practices for annual patient visits would save $6 billion in economic value. Financial experts expect the telehealth industry to keep on growing, increasing by a 15.7% compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2025.1

Benefits for Employers

Employee wellbeing is vital to maintaining and improving business performance. Businesses with effective well-being programs are likely to outperform the market, increase employee engagement, reduce turnover and foster a much more positive working environment.

A recent survey found that almost three-quarters (72%) of working Canadians would perceive their employer in a more positive light if virtual care was part of the benefits package 2

96% of all major employers want to make telehealth services available to their employees 3

93% of patients surveyed expressing satisfaction with their virtual doctor visit4



Benefits for Employees

A comprehensive and holistic wellness program will help employees change their lifestyle and make better choices, resulting in higher productivity and job satisfaction.

Telehealth in the workplace offers employers a unique and beneficial way to ensure their employees are receiving timely and convenient health care 5

61% of employees agree that they have made healthier lifestyle choices because of their company’s wellness program 6

On average, employees save more than two hours per consultation 7

Millennials, more than any other group, factor in benefits like health and wellness programs in deciding whether to take or remain in a job8

About HealthView Technologies

HealthView aims to be a global disruptor in the mental health and wellness space. HealthView provides wellness support and mental health solutions and services to both employer firms and employees. As the population continues to work remotely and from home mental health and workplace wellness is becoming increasingly in more demand and more important than ever before. HealthView is an online solution and tool that employees and employment firms will be able to use to maintain wellness and provide support for staff.

For more information visit: www.healthview.io.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

For more information visit: www.globalcarecapital.com.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Alex Somjen, President & CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

1 https://www.onlinedoctor.com/not-just-a-fad-telehealth-technology-shows-real-savings-and-staying-power/

2 http://www.rbc.com/newsroom/news/2020/20200121-ins-virtual-care.html

3 https://www.globalmed.com/telemedicine-employer-benefit-pays-big-dividends/

4 https://www.aiin.healthcare/topics/connected-care/patients-satisfied-videobased-telemedicine-adopted

5 https://www.globalmed.com/telemedicine-employer-benefit-pays-big-dividends/

6 https://www.forbes.com/sites/nazbeheshti/2019/01/16/10-timely-statistics-about-the-connection-between-employee-engagement-and-wellness/#ab3519a22a03

7 https://www.hrreporter.com/focus-areas/compensation-and-benefits/virtual-care-grows-in-popularity/327968

8 https://blog.accessperks.com/millennial-employee-engagement-loyalty-statistics-the-ultimate-collection



