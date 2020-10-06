NeuVector CEO Stephanie Fohn Wins Stevie® Award for Executive Leadership

In her first year at NeuVector, Fohn has accelerated customer and partner growth for the container security leader

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced that CEO Stephanie Fohn has earned a Bronze Stevie® Award as one of the top Female Executives of the Year in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Fohn was also recently named one of the top 100 women in cybersecurity.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration across more than 100 categories. Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Fohn joined NeuVector in late 2019 to lead the container security company through its next phase of growth. The security industry veteran has already delivered strong results – including adding marquee new customers in financial services, government, and technology. The NeuVector Full Lifecycle Security Platform delivers the only cloud-native container security solution that provides true Layer 7 network protection, along with uncompromising end-to-end DevOps vulnerability protection and automated run-time security.

“It’s an honor to receive a Stevie Award for Women in Business,” said Fohn. “In what continues to be an unpredictable year, I’m especially proud of the business and technical advancements that the talented team here at NeuVector continues to achieve.”

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we’ve produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13.”

More details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.

About t he Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cdb2800-2ffe-4115-922c-1742d730eafe

