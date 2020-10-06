Author’s Memoir Shares Experience as Cult Member and His Journey Back to Christianity

“A Cult Challenge to the Church: Why Are People Looking for a Relationship with God in All the Wrong Places?” by Wm. W. Wells highlights life after leaving a cult, and why people are losing faith in the Christian church

/EIN News/ -- Bacliff, TX, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year was 1979, and a beautiful French woman stood across William Wells on their matchmaking day along with 70 other Moonie couples that, like Wells and his almost-partner, had met for the first time when they were set up by Unification Church leader Sun Myung Moon. After a few minutes, a decision had to be made- to wed in a mass ceremony with thousands of other couples or defy the will of Reverend Moon.

“A Cult Challenge to the Church: Why Are People Looking for a Relationship with God in All the Wrong Places?” by Wm. W. Wells follows his journey as a “Moonie” with the Unification Church, sometimes referred to as a religious cult most prominent in the 70s and 80s. Wells’ memoir gives insight as to how, like many others, he came to terms with walking away from Christianity in his youth. Unlike most, however, Wells fell into the hands of the Moonies because of their welcoming, familial demeanor. In this exclusive take on life within a cult and his rigorous journey back to Christianity, Wells takes a deep dive into the driving forces behind denouncing faith and walking into the hands of a cult.

Wells felt charged to share his experience as a Moonie to give insight to pastors as to why so many Christians, specifically young people, are walking away from the faith. He has found many Christians he speaks with would rather read books about witchcraft than God, would rather sleep in on Sunday than go to church, and prefer to hang out with non-Christians than fellow believers. Wells hopes with his unique insight, he can help regain youth’s interest in the Church.

“People are leaving the church at an alarming rate and I can’t help but think there is something wrong with how Christianity is coming across from the pulpit,” Wells said.

While most people have not been part of a religious cult, readers will still be able to relate to Wells as he investigates his hesitations with the church many others also experience. He also, and perhaps most importantly, brings to light what reignited his faith to lean on the church and Christianity.

“A Cult Challenge to the Church: Why Are People Looking for a Relationship with God in All the Wrong Places?”

By Wm. W. Wells

ISBN: 9781973697169 (softcover); 9781973697152 (electronic)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

William Wells graduated the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Fine Arts but promptly joined the Unification Church for the next seven and a half years. During his time with the Church, he completed a course for a Master of Religious Education from the Unification Theological Seminary. After leaving the cult, he taught all levels of Sunday school and went on to spend thirty years as a theatrical designer and technician. While he still preaches occasionally at his church, he spends his time outdoors in his kayak fishing and practicing wildlife photography.

