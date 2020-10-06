Teledyne DALSA’s thermal imaging camera plays pivotal role in Nuvoola’s AI-powered elevated skin temperature screening solution

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, and global leader in digital imaging technology, is pleased to provide its new Calibir GXF thermal camera as a critical component within Nuvoola’s LUKE™ AI Health Screening and Protection (HSP) solution.



The new Calibir GXF model is optimized for elevated skin temperature detection with measurement accuracy and thermal stability better than +/-0.3°C with an external reference (as recommended by IEC80601-2-59). Like Calibir GXM models, the new GXF camera is NDAA, Section 889 compliant with IEC 80601-2-59-2017 certification pending.

Nuvoola’s LUKE™ AI Health Screening and Protection (HSP) solution is unique in using their artificial intelligence platform to screen employees, suppliers, customers and visitors in just a few seconds. The solution, which benefits from the power of Teledyne DALSA's Calibir™ infrared camera, includes an app that employees use to assess their health status before arriving at work, in addition to an onsite, touchless kiosk (using natural language interactions in English or French) that rapidly screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter buildings. It also includes analytics and predictive insights capabilities, meaning that it can alert on trends or changes in someone’s condition.

“We believe our system is a great way for companies to protect their employees. The threat of shut down due to employees spreading COVID-19 is real and will continue for some time,” said Martin Renière, President of Nuvoola. “Our expertise in computer vision, natural language processing and speech recognition provide our LUKE AI kiosk with the ability to automate and reinforce safety measures. It is ideal for companies in manufacturing, and distribution, or other places where there is a lot of coming and going,” he added.

“We are thrilled to play a part in the innovation Nuvoola has demonstrated with the adoption of our Calibir GXF camera in their state-of-the-art solution,” commented Jean Brunelle, Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “The accuracy and flexibility of this newest Calibir GX camera will be leveraged in this novel new health screening system. We wish them all the very best.”

For more information and availability please contact: Arnaud Crastes, Business Development Director arnaud.crastes@teledyne.com, +33 607 151 297

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Nuvoola is an artificial intelligence firm based in Montreal, Chambly and Ottawa, that transforms and enhances organizations by using solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure and management systems. Our LUKE AI platform uses artificial intelligence to automate and make real-time decisions, suggesting preventive actions that not only optimize but surpass operational goals. Nuvoola is a Select Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), providing solutions that are integrated with AWS for the supply chain, logistics and transportation industries.

