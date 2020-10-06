Data-Driven Driving: Otonomo Shares Consumer Attitudes and Concerns About Shared Mobility and Autonomous Cars

Otonomo’s research shows that most drivers do not want a future of public transport-style mobility, many have strong concerns about autonomous vehicles and most want to monitor the data their cars generate.

/EIN News/ -- Hertzliya, Israel, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo, the leading automotive data services platform provider, today announced the results of a new consumer study fielded by SBD Automotive. Connected car data is driving the evolution from private ownership to shared mobility and autonomous driving. But data alone will not enable adoption of these technologies. Consumer trust, enabling technologies, and government action are needed for transformation to take place. Consumer buy-in is critical, so along with SBD Automotive, Otonomo surveyed over 2500 drivers regarding their concerns and opinions about shared mobility and autonomous vehicles.





“Putting the driver first is in Otonomo’s DNA,” said Ben Volkow, Founder and CEO. ”We believe that for technologies to succeed they must meet the needs of consumers. Otonomo, the automakers, service providers and transportation facilitators need to listen to the interests and concerns of consumers. We hope that this survey provides additional consumer insights that will bring us closer to a future that includes richer driver experiences, more efficient fleet management, shared mobility and ultimately autonomous vehicles, all based on secure and privacy protected connected car data.”





The complete report, Data-Driven Driving: Shifting into Shared Mobility and Autonomous Cars (Download PDF) (View online flipbook) is available online at no charge. Below are a select group of key findings.

Key Findings Shared Mobility

Only 34% want a transport-style mobility of the future

29% said they would share their car

40% said they prefer to access a shared car

Autonomous Vehicles

38% said they are willing to ride in autonomous vehicles

60% felt that technology made cars safer

76% do not trust in AV technology

Connected Car Data

65% of drivers said they trust car manufacturers with their data

Only 33% of drivers trust 3rd party partners of the car manufacturer with their data

72% of drivers want alerts from their cars about dangerous road conditions

58% of drivers want a service to suggest quicker routes

51% and 46% of drivers, respectively, want a service to enable remote deliveries and fueling of their car





“In a time when your private space and ability to distance from others is becoming more and more important, vehicle ownership is becoming an increasingly important consideration for consumers. If you need proof, just ask any US dealer what’s happening to their used stock!”, said Stephen Scales, Head of Consumer Insights at SBD Automotive. “The findings in this survey reflect the wider consumer sentiment we’re seeing across SBD’s consumer survey practices, whereby half of consumers regularly drive just for the experiences it gives them, highlighting not only the importance of the car but the experiences you have when driving. It is clear that the OEMs that are not pushing to include the latest technology in their vehicles, and not giving their consumers the best experiences, are going to be left behind first by other manufacturers and eventually risk being left behind by the consumers as well.”

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels an automotive data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than four billion data points per day from over 24 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

