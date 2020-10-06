CV Sciences, Inc. Announces PlusCBD™ Brand Refresh and New Product Launches

PlusCBD™ refresh reflects the brand’s core mission to improve quality of life through nature and science

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced a comprehensive refresh of its top selling, flagship PlusCBD™ branded product line and the launch of 30+ new PlusCBD™ products over the next 45 days.



The new PlusCBD™ brand is a refinement and modernization that includes new packaging with a contemporary color palette and a post-modern aesthetic to relay each product’s value proposition across the product offering. The 30+ new product launch includes eight new, innovative products featuring extra strength gummies and maximum strength softgels. All new PlusCBD™ branded products are available on our website at www.cvsciences.com.

The refreshed PlusCBD™ packaging features our new, prominently displayed CV Sciences logo, transparent QR code labeling linked to lab reports to assure customers of the unrivaled quality, and the milligrams of CBD per serving on the label.

The PlusCBD™ brand mission statement is now featured on the packaging: “Modern life is challenging. Our physical, mental and emotional health is constantly being tested. CV Sciences provides research based solutions for the well-being of the planet. Our mission is to improve quality of life through nature and science – and the results speak for themselves. This is health transformed.”

“The CV Sciences team is thrilled to introduce our refreshed PlusCBD™ products that will leverage our brand equity as the safest and most trusted CBD product offering available, all designed to resonate with our existing customers while attracting new consumers,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer. “We conducted extensive market research to create a fresh new look with strong value messaging that will drive long-term brand affinity with a broad consumer audience focused on health and wellness. Our updated brand and products position CV Sciences for continued growth and industry leadership in the hemp derived CBD category.”

The top selling CBD brand on the market, PlusCBD™ showcases the synergistic benefits of full spectrum hemp extract, which constitutes over 500 compounds, including CBD, cannabinoids, terpenes, and essential fatty acids. PlusCBD™ is sourced from sustainable, non-GMO U.S. hemp, grown on small farms in Kentucky, and EU certified hemp cultivated by Dutch farmers with decades of experience.

As the first company to achieve Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status for hemp derived CBD, CV Sciences offers the highest quality products by:

Sourcing hemp extracts from superior quality U.S. and EU grown agricultural hemp

Maintaining two third party Good Manufacturing Practice certifications (U.S. Hemp Authority and Eurofins)

Batch testing in-house and by 3rd party labs throughout the process to preserve product integrity

Investing in hemp derived CBD research, including CV Sciences published pre-clinical safety studies, multiple published PlusCBD case studies, a randomized clinical trial using Plus CBD, and published post market safety assessment of CV Sciences products.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for “course of life”, and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission -- improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .



