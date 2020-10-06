InFlight and RChilli Join Forces to Improve the Candidate Experience

Partnership Creates Connection Layer for Applicant Tracking Systems, Modernizing Data Streams with Advanced Technology

/EIN News/ -- EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments, InFlight Corporation, today shared details of a new partnership with RChilli, a leading recruitment analytics solution provider.



While resume parsing is a critical step in the job application process, many applicant tracking systems (ATS) lack the sophistication to parse resumes accurately. Recognizing the challenge this presents to candidates and employers, the two companies teamed up to augment InFlight’s best-in-class candidate experience overlay with expanded parsing capabilities.

James La Brash, Managing Director at InFlight Corporation, shared, “Inaccurate data is a hurdle when developing talent pools and interferes with hiring outcomes. Knowing this, InFlight looked for a partner that shared our concern and interest in solving the problem. We found it with RChilli. Together, we’re changing the game for organizations in the market for an apply experience that puts candidates first and provides recruiters with high-quality data.”



Vinay Johar, CEO of RChilli, commented, “Poor resume parsing can limit candidate visibility, directly impacting an organization’s ability to find – and hire – the candidates it needs to advance the business. Through this partnership, RChilli adds smart parsing to the InFlight overlay, making it possible for customers to use their same ATS while improving the process for both their organization and their candidates.”

Since joining forces with RChilli to enhance the functionality of a single legacy ATS, InFlight remains committed to bringing new options to the enterprise market, enabling a more customized experience across software solutions. To learn more about InFlight’s partner program, visit https://www.inflightintegration.com/partners.

More About InFlight



To survive and thrive, organizations must become as efficient as possible and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) identifies and resolves unproductive bottlenecks that result from overly complicated applications creating friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and resolve user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, Financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightcorp.com.

More About RChilli

RChilli is the most trusted partner for Parsing, Matching, and Data Enrichment for global recruiting platforms. Its market audience includes ATS, job boards, and enterprises that need to parse large amounts of resumes or jobs in a scalable manner. They get more productive by using automated parsing, matching, and scoring system and get perfect candidates in a fraction of time.

