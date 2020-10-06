Maracay Names James Attwood to Succeed Andy Warren as New President

Arizona Native and Operations Vice President Returns Home to the Company Where He Started His Homebuilding Career

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maracay, a member of the TRI Pointe Group family of premium regional homebuilders, has named James Attwood as president of the Arizona-based homebuilding brand. Attwood joins Maracay after serving as vice president of operations of Pardee Homes San Diego, another of TRI Pointe Group’s homebuilder brands. He brings more than 14 years of construction, sales, operations and leadership experience to his new position with Maracay. The native Arizonan started his career at Maracay and has played an integral role in maximizing homebuilding growth for TRI Pointe Group across multiple markets in the West. Attwood succeeds Andy Warren, who served as president for 11 years.



“James’ strong leadership, communication skills, business acumen and operational experience, coupled with his deep connection to TRI Pointe Group’s culture, make him the perfect fit for this position,” said TRI Pointe Group CEO Doug Bauer. “He has dedicated his career to learning all aspects of the homebuilding process and has taken every position he has held within the company as an opportunity to grow. Over his years with the company, he has advanced and gained the trust of the leadership team along the way. We are very excited to promote James, as he demonstrates an ideal balance of humility, confidence and strategic thinking.”

Starting with Maracay as a construction intern in 2005, Attwood showed himself to be a “super-motivated self-starter,” according to Warren, moving from assistant superintendent to superintendent to construction area manager. He then pivoted to sales, served as sales manager, and ultimately was promoted to vice president of the division’s Tucson market, where he led all sales, construction and warranty operations for an office responsible at the time for more than 200 sales and closings a year.

As vice president of operations of Pardee Homes San Diego for the past three years, Attwood has been responsible for all of the company’s purchasing, customer care, construction and warranty operations across a broad range of attached and detached product segments and sales prices from the $400,000s to well over $2 million. He holds an MBA from Arizona State University.

“The chance to lead a company with this kind of talent and this level of resources in any market would be an amazing opportunity, but getting to return home both to Arizona and to the company where I started my career is especially exciting for me,” Attwood said. “I return to Arizona with not only more homebuilding insight and experience, but also with a deep appreciation for the opportunity at hand and what Andy Warren has done to position Maracay for success.”

“James embodies all of the core values that have driven Maracay’s success through the years, and as a homegrown talent is the perfect choice to lead the team to new levels of volume, execution and profitability,” Warren said. “Being able to lead this company has been nothing short of a joyride for me. While we’ve accomplished much together over the years, I leave feeling excited that there will be even more phenomenal success for Maracay in the future.”

A 33-year homebuilding veteran, Warren spent 16 years in various leadership capacities at Winchester Homes, also a TRI Pointe Group brand. Before being named president of Maracay in 2009, he also spent six years as a partner at EYA, an urban-infill development company in the Washington DC area. He has earned a multitude of accolades during his career, specializing in pushing sales to new heights while investing heavily in talent development. As chairman of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Home Builders Association of Central Arizona Board Member and Urban Land Institute Arizona Advisory Board Member, he worked tirelessly with the senior leadership team to position Maracay for future success, including a targeted growth of 800+ deliveries anticipated over the coming years.

“I am very thankful and appreciative of Andy’s extraordinary leadership, insight and contributions to the company, and wholeheartedly support him and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Bauer said. “He leaves Maracay primed to build on its strong foundation with a substantial land pipeline.”

Attwood’s responsibilities will include overseeing two large Maracay-developed master plan communities in Phoenix’s coveted East Valley sub-market. The only large-scale master-planned community actively selling in Gilbert, and one of the fastest selling communities in the homebuilder’s history, Waterston sold more than 100 homes in the first four months of opening, and upon completion is expected to include approximately 1,400 homes. Maracay’s picturesque gated community, Canopy in Chandler, Arizona opened in July and is expected to deliver approximately 241 homes upon completion. Designed to mirror the natural beauty of the neighboring Veterans Oasis Park landscape, the community is centered around a linear park that stretches across the entire community and is complemented by a wide array of additional outdoor amenities. In addition to the East Valley communities, Maracay anticipates bringing Phase II of its rapidly selling Avance master-planned community to market soon. Located in the scenic South Mountain sub-market with the nation’s largest municipal park as its backdrop, Avance is only a 15 minute drive from downtown Phoenix. When complete, Avance is expected to include approximately 650 homes.

