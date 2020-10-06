Creative Learning Corporation Announces the 500th subscriber to its eLearning platform

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Company, the parent company of Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning Company LLC, is pleased to announce its 500th subscriber to the new web-based program during the soft launch phase of the company’s new business venture. The online subscription helps children in grades 1-4 reach benchmark academic milestones through the use of hands-on learning with building bricks as well as customized educational content, provided by K12 Inc. (bricks4kidzelearn.com).



“Reaching this first important milestone assures us that the marketplace is ready for a robust, engaging and academic learning platform,” stated Christopher Rego, CEO of Creative Learning Corporation. “With many students engaged in online learning, our STEAM based educational resource allows students the ability to connect, build and learn together.”

The online curriculum is matched with NGSS as well as Common Core and provides a customized educational plan for each child based on their strengths and weaknesses. The progressive nature of the program allows students to master mathematical skills, science concepts and language arts, all while learning and building with bricks. The current curriculum offering focuses on students in first through fourth grade.

During the soft launch of the service, the company has focused its efforts on creating fun and engaging hands-on builds as well as customized content aligned to academic standards. The subscription is currently available in the US, Canada and the UAE and both monthly and yearly packages are available. After the initial soft launch phase is completed, the subscription will be offered in additional countries, including France, Switzerland and Poland before the end of 2020.

About Creative Learning Corporation

Creative Learning Corporation has been designing programs that encourage creativity, promote learning through play, and spark interest in the areas of science, technology, math and engineering for more than 11 years. With top educators and engineers in the U.S. and abroad, the Company has created child-centered programs to inspire the inventors and developers of tomorrow. In total, these various programs have taught more than a million children about the concepts of STEAM in addition to real-life skills such as communication, collaboration, and creativity. This innovative learning system is built on the solid foundation the company has created as a leading educational provider.

Creative Learning Corporation entity BFK Franchise Company LLC (Bricks 4 Kidz) has brought hands-on learning opportunities to after-school STEAM programs, in-school workshops, summer camps and birthday parties since 2009. With more than 500 locations around the globe, thousands of children participate in our programs located in schools, community centers and creativity centers every week. This dedication to excellence earned us the #1 spot as the best children’s enrichment program 3 years in a row. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is driving innovation and advancing the quality of education by delivering state-of-the-art, digital learning platforms and technology to students and school districts across the globe. K12’s curricula serves over 2,000 schools and school districts and has delivered millions of courses over the past decade. K12 is a company of educators providing online and blended education solutions to charter schools, public school districts, private schools, and directly to families. The K12 program is offered through more than 70 partner public schools, and through school districts and public and private schools serving students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at K12.com.

