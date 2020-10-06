WheelTug Presents Video of TestDrive Success

/EIN News/ -- NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, WheelTug plc held tests of its electric taxi system in Memphis, Tennessee, showcasing an upcoming revolution in aircraft ground operations. The WheelTug system is installed on the aircraft, so that operations can be conducted without pushback tugs or jet engines. The pilots in Memphis were able to complete not only traditional maneuvers such as reversing from the gate, but also the WheelTug Twist™, parking parallel to the terminal in order to expedite passenger handling by using two jet bridges.



Following the successful TestDrive presentation, the company is pleased to release a short compilation video showing the aircraft performing various WheelTug e-taxi maneuvers. The video is available at www.wheeltug.com/testdrive

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated, especially Memphis International Airport for hosting TestDrive, and our on-site MRO partner Total Air Group,” said WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox. “Their support was integral to TestDrive being such a rewarding experience, and we think this video shows WheelTug at its best.”

“Memphis International Airport was proud to partner with the WheelTug Team and to host them and their partner, Total Air Group, for their recent TestDrive event,” added Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We are proud to be a leader of aviation innovation and to participate in the demonstration of new technology for the airline industry. We are always excited to be a part of advancements and developments that could lead to more efficient airport operations at MEM and across the globe!”

Total Air Group CEO Tracy Silvius stated, “We are thrilled to be a WheelTug partner, helping bring about the technology on display in Memphis and now online. We believe it will have the same dramatic impact within the aviation industry in terms of time savings as the transition from piston aircraft to jets.”

About Total Air Group

Total Air Group (TAG) is a Memphis-based Certified Repair Station, and a subsidiary of global aviation leader Flight Test Aerospace. As a growing MRO, TAG focuses on aircraft maintenance; the company services major commercial airlines, corporate aircraft, and private owners. In addition to maintenance support, the company is a global parts supplier and provides aviation asset management services. TAG has worked with WheelTug since 2014 as a partner and the selected FAA Repair Station tasked with installation, in-service support, and product evolution of this industry-changing system.

About WheelTug plc

WheelTug plc is developing the innovative WheelTug aircraft electric drive (e-taxi) system. More than 25 airlines representing 2,000+ aircraft have now signed Letters of Intent with WheelTug. Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.com/fls

For more information:

Total Air Group

Tracy Silvius

CEO

901-396-9707

www.totalairgroup.com

WheelTug

Jan Vana

Director

+420 724 276 506 • +1 410 419 0082

exec@wheeltug.com