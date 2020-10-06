President addresses cooperation with French diplomat

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 6 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço and the outgoing French ambassador Sylvain Itté made a review of cooperation ties during a farewell audience granted to the diplomat on Monday.,

.

The audience, which marked the end of the French diplomat’s four-year term, focused mainly on the sectors of agriculture and agro-industry.

Speaking to the press, the French diplomat said he also addressed the issue of the postponement of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Angola.

The French statesman had planned his state visit to Angola in May this year, but it was postponed sine die due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We hope that health conditions will be regularised to set another date," said the ambassador.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and France date backs from February 1976, with bilateral cooperation established in 1982, after the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement.

The two states share various economic interests. Bilateral trade reached 1.4 billion euros in 2013.

In 2014, imports from Angola reached an estimated value of 770 million euros, with stress to equipment for use in the oil industry, food products and various consumer goods.

The two countries also have strong cultural and scientific cooperation, especially in the field of higher education.

This cooperation was reinforced with the signing, on 29 April 2014, of a five-year bilateral agreement in the field of Higher Education and staff training.

French community in Angola is estimated at 3,000 people.

In turn, around 15,000 Angolans reside in the European country.