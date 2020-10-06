Codeproof Launches Remote Worker® MDM for Windows Laptops, Desktops, and PCs

Businesses using both desktop computers and mobile devices can now manage all of their fleet of devices from the central cloud dashboard - Simple to use, small business friendly and personalized support.

/EIN News/ -- Redmond WA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeproof Technologies, a leading device management and cybersecurity provider, is offering Remote Worker® MDM for Laptops, Desktops, and PCs, a mobile device management (MDM) solution for IT Administrators to secure, deploy, and manage Windows endpoints for a modern workforce.

The pandemic has accelerated the trend toward remote work/work-from-home (WFH) arrangements as well as the resulting use of both company-owned and personal (BYOD) devices for work. In most corporate, educational , and healthcare contexts, Windows laptops, desktops, and PCs are still the predominant work tool. They interact and share data on an ongoing basis with mobile devices. Managing both mobile devices and PCs seamlessly from one easy-to-use platform is a rapidly growing need. So, a powerful, easy-to-learn, and secure device management solution is a vital ally, allowing IT administrators to manage corporate data security while ensuring that an increasingly remote workforce can stay as productive as possible.

"Over the last few months, the Codeproof team worked closely with Microsoft to develop an easy to use cloud-based desktop management software platform," said Satish Shetty, CEO of Codeproof. "We are excited to launch our solution targeting small business and enterprise customers worldwide. Anyone can purchase our software online and manage computers in a snap without talking to anyone at the company. It is the easiest desktop and mobile device management platform available."



Remote Worker® MDM for Laptops, Desktops, and PC offers a range of features for companies to simply and securely manage business apps, business data, and control employee access to said apps and data to perform their jobs efficiently and at scale. These features include:



Command center

Policy configuration options

Network Proxy configuration options

Kiosk management

Computer usage management

WiFi management

VPN management

Certificate management

Visual customization

Location tracking

Reporting



For companies that need customization for specific verticals, Remote Worker® can be tailored for your organization upon request.

Codeproof’s highly responsive, 24/7, personalized, global technical support ensures that onboarding and use of our solutions is smooth, efficient, and effective.

About Codeproof



Codeproof Technologies Inc. is a US-based unified endpoint management (UEM) and cybersecurity company that provides intuitive, easy to use solutions that enable organizations to secure, deploy, and manage corporate data on company-owned and employee-owned (BYOD) devices.

Our flagship product is the Codeproof UEM platform which provides a broader, more robust feature set than any other MDM/EMM solution currently available on the market at a competitive price point. Key features include Mobile Application Management, Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management, as the ability to support mobile devices from most OEMs.

SiteSecure® is a BYOD solution which blocks phone cameras inside specified spaces such as factory and office campuses to prevent data theft, IP theft, and other security breaches.

DriveSafe is a distracted driving solution combining hardware and software for transportation, trucking, and taxi companies to improve driver safety and avoid the high costs of legal liability.

Smart Mobile Hotspot allows IT administrators to pre-configure and lock-down a mobile device to function as a dedicated hotspot device.

Remote Worker® MDM for W indows allows IT administrators to deploy, secure, and manage Windows endpoints in a modern workforce.

Codeproof Technologies Inc. Is a Delaware corporation with its headquarters at Redmond, WA.

