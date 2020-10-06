Portrait Of The Self - A Debut Solo Exhibition From Jaime Steiger
Jaime Steiger Studio announces debut solo exhibition: Portrait Of The Self Tuesday, November 17th through Sunday, November 29th at Chinatown Soup
While there are many building blocks that comprise the path of my career to date, I recognize the emotional and financial support as foundation in my youth to be primary. Now it’s time to give back.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaime Steiger, art-director, commercial-graphic, and fine-artist based in New York City, will host Portrait of the Self, a debut solo exhibition from Tuesday, November 17th through Sunday, November 29th with opening reception event on Thursday, November 19th at Chinatown Soup Gallery in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. New York City’s Phase-4 reopening-plan finally offers an opportunity to responsibly gather in a safe manner to celebrate Jaime Steiger’s unique quarantine-time expressions. And with the holiday season just around the corner, Jaime Steiger Studio has pledged to raise awareness and donate 10% of all exhibition art-sales proceeds to Art-Start Charity, a non-profit vehicle dedicated to nurturing the creative endeavors and pursuits of historically marginalized youth in NYC.
— Jaime Steiger
“Portrait of the Self is a series without a head. Each composition is a representation of the meditative and self-isolating experience of examining one’s own mind. Through these portraits; Thoughts pass and experiences linger - Perhaps these feelings all occur behind the eye, as a changing shadow,” said Steiger. “During this unprecedented time of global unrest, I’ve come to recognize the value of having a safe space to reflect and be creative in,” she continued. “While there are many building blocks that comprise the path of my career to date, I warmly recognize the emotional and financial support as foundation in my youth to be primary. Now it’s time to give back.”
Art Start Charity - Uses the creative process to nurture the voices, hearts, and minds of historically marginalized youth, offering a space for them to imagine, believe, and represent their creative vision for their lives and communities. Through consistent workshops with long-term partners, including youth organizations, schools, alternative sentencing programs, and residences for youth and families experiencing homelessness, art becomes the starting point of a larger life process, and the start of larger conversations about the future of our communities.
Chinatown Soup Gallery - is a curated space that invites artists to participate in creative community building outside of “the art world.” Their mission is to advance art, justice, historic preservation, and civic engagement in downtown New York. Founder and director Michelle Marie Esteva is proud to be collaborating with Steiger.
Expected attendees include: Carin Goldberg, Robert Verdi, Greg Fox, Joseph Janus, Jill Conner, Mic Nguyen and Pascal le Boeuf.
Through her paintings, Jaime Steiger (b.1987 Bellport, NY) shows her commitment to line, texture and the internal search for identity. She continues to create work that investigates universal life truths that might apply to us all. In her latest series, Portrait if the Self, she’s moved away from the genre of figuration. Rather than delineate specific, recognizable forms upon canvas or wood, she’s acquired a deeper interest in the material substance of paint.
Steiger received her BFA from the School of Visual Arts in 2010 and fine-art work is available for web-purchase on the Artsy Network.
