Silent Witness Live Stream

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Oct. 2, 2020 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that Latashia (Tassie) Vasthi Lewis was charged on September 25th with Medical Assistance Provider Fraud. Lewis turned herself in that morning to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County. Lewis is a member of the Marion City Council. She is charged with filing false claims under the Medicaid program. The arrest warrant alleges that, between November 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020, while working as a home health aide for Addus Healthcare, Lewis submitted fraudulent time entries indicating that she had provided care to a client…

