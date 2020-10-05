The Steinberg Law Group supports the FDA’s approval of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
In 2004, [the] FDA approved pemetrexed in combination with cisplatin for [pleural malignant mesothelioma], and now patients now have an important, additional treatment option...”
— Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 2, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adults with inoperable malignant pleural mesothelioma. This is the first drug regimen approved for mesothelioma in 16 years. Prior to the approval of Opdivo with Yervoy, pemetrexed with cisplatin/carboplatin, which the FDA approved in 2004, was the only treatment option for those with inoperable malignant pleural mesothelioma. The Steinberg Law Group is optimistic about the positive effects of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy for patients who are unable to undergo aggressive mesothelioma surgery, which occurs in less than one-third of those diagnosed because the disease is often too advanced by the time of diagnosis.

The most common side effects of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma include: fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, rash, diarrhea, dyspnea (difficulty breathing), nausea, decreased appetite, cough and pruritis (itching). Yervoy can cause serious conditions known as immune-mediated side effects, including inflammation of healthy organs, such as the lungs (pneumonitis), colon (colitis), liver (hepatitis), endocrine glands (endocrinopathies) and kidneys (nephritis). Patients should tell their healthcare providers if they have immune system problems, lung or breathing problems, liver problems, have had an organ transplant, or are pregnant or plan to become pregnant before starting treatment.

