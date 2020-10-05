Hotelier Patrick Nesbitt’s 20-Acre Oceanview Montecito Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Hilton & Hyland

Atop a private 20-acre oceanview bluff, this Mediterranean-style mansion, featured in a Britney Spears music video, boasts 43,000± square feet of luxury living. 120 Montecito Ranch Lane revolves around polo with amenities for the players, the horses, and the spectator alike. The sprawling estate boasts 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and robust amenities including a regulation polo field with clubhouse, main and guest houses, 5,000-bottle hidden wine cellar with attached tasting room, and massive infinity-edge swimming pool. An accompanying polo club is attached to a barn with space for 17 horses. The property affords prime match vantage points from the club’s outdoor deck and a custom equestrian sculpture, commissioned by the former owner during a game, is an artful homage to the sport.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated atop a private 20-acre oceanview bluff in exclusive Montecito near Santa Barbara, 120 Montecito Ranch Lane will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Rick Hilton and Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland. Owned by Hotelier Patrick Nesbitt, who founded and is head of Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner and operator of Embassy Suites by Hilton hotels, the grand Mediterranean-style mansion, featured in a Britney Spears music video, boasts 43,000± square feet of luxury living, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and robust amenities including a regulation polo field with clubhouse, main and guest houses, 5,000-bottle hidden wine cellar with attached tasting room, and massive infinity-edge swimming pool.

Currently offered for $65 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder November 16–19th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m extremely pleased to be working with Concierge Auctions again. They are masters of their craft and the clear leader in the space,” stated Hilton, Chairman of Hilton & Hyland. “As the leading brokerage in Los Angeles and the greater area, Hilton and Hyland is continually focused on bringing the best marketing tools to our high-end clientele, and we’re thrilled to combine our resources and global reach to ultimately name a new owner of this truly one-of-a-kind property on auction day.”

120 Montecito Ranch Lane revolves around polo with amenities for the players, the horses, and the spectator alike. Its 10-acre polo field is a world-class venue, having starred in music videos and hosted tournaments as well as private matches. An accompanying polo club is attached to a barn with space for 17 horses. The property affords prime match vantage points from the club’s outdoor deck and a custom equestrian sculpture, commissioned by the former owner during a game, is an artful homage to the sport.

“This property is equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the true equestrian,” stated Iglesias. “Unmatched privacy combined with your very own polo club and stables, next to the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, makes this a dream home for any fan of the sport of kings. This is the best of both equestrian luxury and proximity to Montecito and Santa Barbara and all they have to offer.”

Conceived to fulfill every desire, 120 Montecito Ranch Lane delights at every turn. Entertaining is a must with a private disco/ballroom that can accommodate up to 200 people, wine cellar, 15-seat movie theater, and sports bar. A rooftop deck, reached through a secret door in the entry rotunda, affords views of the mountains, the ocean, and sightlines clear down to Malibu. Its 128-foot infinity-edge pool with a surrounding sun deck is an ideal spot for soaking up the sun during a polo match and an alfresco cocktail party afterward. Exquisite details abound inside, from the intricately crafted ceilings to the gleaming mahogany office complete with a private access door.

“Being well-versed in the hospitality industry, I am excited to bring my property to auction with two of the industry’s finest—Concierge Auctions and Hilton & Hyland. I’m confident that together, the firms’ world-class marketing and expertise, paired with the speed and certainty that only Concierge Auctions and their proven process can bring, will identify the buyer for this world-class estate,” said Nesbitt. “We built our property with the ultimate in privacy and amenities in mind, and while we have enjoyed it for many years, are looking forward to downsizing and moving onto new ventures.”

Additional features include two outdoor kitchens; a rooftop hot tub and lounge space; a driving range with a putting green and sand traps; a private spa and salon with a dry sauna and massage room; Japanese and English-style gardens; duck ponds, horse riding trails, a butterfly habitat; and a 4-car garage plus external parking for up to 100 cars—all just minutes from the beach and 20 minutes from the Santa Barbara Airport.

Skimming the coast just east of Montecito and Santa Barbara, 120 Montecito Ranch Lane overlooks beautiful Loon Point Beach and the Pacific Coast Highway. Seaside sophistication, privacy, and breathtaking nature abound in The American Riviera. This private oceanfront oasis is tucked between Toro Canyon Park in the majestic Los Padres National Forest and the Pacific Ocean. Beautiful beaches, scenic hiking trails, central Montecito, and Santa Barbara are all just minutes from the front door. World-class golf is only a few miles away.

120 Montecito Ranch Lane is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

