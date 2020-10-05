Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,002 in the last 365 days.

Resources for Celebrating Indigenous People in Schools

In recognition of Indigenous People and the upcoming Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing resources and information that educators and schools can use to integrate Native American history and culture into classrooms and school activities to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and to teach and honor our native culture year round.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated across the United States on the second Monday in October, this year the holiday will be celebrated on October 12th.

The Maine DOE has continued to expand a collection of Maine Native American Resources that are available on its website including robust historical and cultural information that honor Native Americans, as well as resources that will help guide discussions about Indigenous Peoples and Native American Culture, including how to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in and outside of the classroom.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Resources for Celebrating Indigenous People in Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.