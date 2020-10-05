Resources for Celebrating Indigenous People in Schools

In recognition of Indigenous People and the upcoming Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing resources and information that educators and schools can use to integrate Native American history and culture into classrooms and school activities to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and to teach and honor our native culture year round.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated across the United States on the second Monday in October, this year the holiday will be celebrated on October 12th.

The Maine DOE has continued to expand a collection of Maine Native American Resources that are available on its website including robust historical and cultural information that honor Native Americans, as well as resources that will help guide discussions about Indigenous Peoples and Native American Culture, including how to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in and outside of the classroom.