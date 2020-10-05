Giro d’Italia: Stage 3 Reaction

Stage three of the Giro d'Italia, with its summit finish on Mount Etna, delivered on its pre-race hype delivering a hugely exciting day of racing.

The day's break made it to the line, with Jonathan Klever Caicedo (EF1) picking up the win.

For NTT Pro Cycling (http://www.NTTProCycling.com), it was a very strong showing on all fronts. Victor Campenaerts featured in the break for the majority of the day, rejoining the peloton just before the climb to Etna. Once the race hit the final climb, we had Domenico Pozzovivo and Louis Meintjes climbing with the general classification group. Pozzovivo fought all the way to the finish, coming in 9th on the stage, with Meintjes placing 18th on the stage.

The strong performance moves Pozzovivo to 7th on the general classification and Meintjes sits in 19th.

Domenico Pozzovivo

"It was a hard stage, which passed through many small towns, with cobbles. The cobbles made it a bit difficult with my arm, but I know the roads well, so I could manage my position in the peloton. When it was a good moment, thanks to my teammates, I was in the front in the final. I had decent legs, but the headwind was strong, so I tried to attack when the wind wasn't that strong. I am happy to be in the fight for GC now.

Victor Campenaerts

We rode together sometime in the peloton, but then they let us go, to give away the jersey, but it ended up just being a day in the front, giving some visibility to NTT Pro Cycling. It was not day where there was anything possible for a rider like me.

