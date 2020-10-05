Thriller "Darkness Awaits" Scheduled to be filmed March 2021 starring Blockbuster Stars Ciro Dapagio & Bai Ling.
"Darkness Awaits" a A taut unique thriller with a Twilight Zone twist!HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockbuster Stars Ciro Dapagio & Bai Ling set to star on "Darkness Awaits" Schedule to be filmed on March 2021 at an International Location. DARKNESS AWAITS is a creepy and effectively scary horror story and is a top ten finalist in the Stage 32 Feature Contest. The script also placed high in the Search For New Blood Competition and Finish Line Competition. Christopher Blackwell wrote the first draft of Darkness Awaits after encountering a late night frightening experience while driving on a highway through the mountains.
According to Christopher Blackwell, Dapagio is a fantastic natural actor with and right for the role of Donnie Conrad on Darkness Awaits. He has both the empathy and vulnerability and ruggedness to bring this dynamic character to life. Bai ling is perfect to play the complex character of Barbara on Darkness Awaits. She has the tender emotional range, beauty, and seductiveness to make Barbara a riveting empathetic character.
Dapagio a talented content creator, Executive Producer, leading man, and streaming star is set to star in the film The MobKing as Mike White. “The MobKing,” is based on the life experiences of Dapagio and has been picked up by Wanda Halcyon Television, New Street Pictures to be filmed at Pinewood Studios. Dapagio is also the Executive Producer and lead actor in films such as Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles, Suitcasing and Bound. Beginning his acting career in early 2018, Dapagio is already known as a leading man on TV and in movies as a tough guy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Dapagio works diligently with his production team to create entertaining content. His persistence has generated millions of social media followers who have contributed to the success of each project that he has released.
Blockbuster actress Bai Ling has stared in over 180 films which include Red Corner with Richard Gere, and Wild Wild West with Will Smith and Robert Kline. Born in the southern city of Cheng Du in China, Ling began her career at just fourteen years old. Ling's first English Movie The Crow, staring Branden Lee, gained her Hollywood attention. Soon after Ling landed a leading role opposite Richard Gere, in Red Corner. She received numerous accolades including the prestigious Breakthrough Performance Award from the National Board of Review. She also garnered the Discovery Star, awarded by the Hollywood Women’s Press Club for their Golden Apple Awards, and won Best Actress from the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards. She was awarded the Asian Oscar for her performance in her first Hong Kong film Dumplings. She just finished shooting her latest movie in Hollywood Legionnaire‘s Trail with oscar-winning actor Mickey Rourke.
“Darkness Awaits” is written Christopher Blackwell. Producers: Noel Ashman (Producer), Christopher Blackwell (Producer), Diana Ramos-Santiago Carter
(Co-Executive Producer), J.D. DeWitt (Co-Executive Producer), Hope Perelman (Co-Executive Producer), Will Rockefeller (Co-Executive Producer). Casting Director: Diana Ramos-Santiago Carter.
