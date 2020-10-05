Brittany Golden Ballwin Explores Pet Empowerment and How to Get the Necessary Certification
Pet Empowerment Provides a Better Pet-Human Bond, Identifies Brittany Golden of MissouriBALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet empowerment teaches pets to be independent and confident. By practicing pet empowerment daily, the pet-human bond is healthier and stronger. Groomers are encouraged to become certified in Pet Empowerment. Brittany Golden Ballwin, a groomer based out of St. Louis, Missouri, has a certificate from The Academy of Pet Careers.
Brittany Golden Ballwin explains that there is a pet empowerment pledge that everyone who receives the certification must take. This is a pledge to practice the safe handling of pets, to treat pets with respect and consider the human-pet bond, and to give pets a choice to keep them safe.
One of the reasons why Brittany Golden Ballwin chose to receive the certification is to promote confidence and independence within the pets that she grooms. She focuses on considering the emotional, physical, and mental needs of every pet that she works with. She practices patients and unconditional love for all pets, which is another aspect of the pledge.
There are several benefits to becoming certified in pet empowerment. Predominantly, it can help to prevent and minimize stress, anxiety, and fear within pets. Considering that many pets deal with stress and anxiety when they are brought to the groomer, this is critical. Brittany Golden Ballwin believes that empowering pets can help dramatically – and she has had success within her practice. Brittany Golden Ballwin, as a certified groomer in pet empowerment also pledges to report animal abuse and neglect.
Receiving the certification is a simple process, according to Brittany Golden Ballwin. It is as simple as visiting the Academy of Pet Careers website and taking the pledge. Once the pledge is taken, groomers join a community of pet lovers that will also receive tips and tricks. Brittany Golden Ballwin has found it to be highly beneficial to be a part of the community. She has learned how to empower pets more effectively so that they reduce anxiety while in her care.
Brittany Golden Ballwin explains that many pets are so nervous at the groomer that they shake. It can be difficult to use trimmers, dremels, and other tools around a pet when they are vibrating. It increases the likelihood of them being injured during the grooming process. By focusing on pet empowerment, she can read their emotions and provide them with the care that they need.
Brittany Golden Ballwin has taken many precautions to ensure that she maintains the highest standards of pet grooming. In addition to the pet empowerment program certification, she is also certified in pet CPR. She urges groomers and pet owners alike to learn more about pet empowerment so that it can help pets to get the love and emotional support that they need throughout every aspect of their lives.
