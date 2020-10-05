Wrapify Named to 2020 Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Companies

Wrapify Recognized on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 250%

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adweek today ranked Wrapify, the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by out-of-home (OOH) and the gig economy, in its annual Adweek 100: Fastest Growing feature. Fastest Growing honors the 100 top agencies and, for the first time ever, 10 top solution providers — large and small, from all over the world — whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years. This is the first year that solution providers have appeared on the list.



“We are beyond grateful to be included in the Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers by Percent Change in Revenue segment of the Adweek 100 this year. 2020 has been a rough year for the ad industry as a whole. Continuing to grow and persist is no easy task without a pandemic, let alone a pandemic during an election year,” said James Heller, CEO and co-founder. “We could not do it without the amazing brands that leverage our platform, our industry partners, the drivers that support us and our amazing team.”

Complete results of Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, including company profiles, can be found here and in the October 5th issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but these agencies and solution providers have shown how innovation breeds success,” says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek’s chief executive officer. “Everyone in the advertising community can learn something from their examples.”

“The only constant in advertising is change,” added Lisa Granatstein, Adweek’s editor, SVP, programming. “The best way to see where the industry is headed is to see who’s leading the pack, and Adweek 100: Fastest Growing always has a few surprises.”

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Adweek will celebrate these companies at the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing virtual event.

About Wrapify

With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment — while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Zoom reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real-time to measure performance.

280,000+ drivers in the US use the Wrapify App to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Learn more at wrapify.com .

More about Adweek

Methodology

To be eligible for the Adweek’s Fastest Growing list, shops provided three years of earned revenue from 2017 to 2019 and had to have at least $250,000 of revenue in 2017. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and we performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek’s award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

For more information on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, visit https://www.adweek.com/agencies/adweek-presents-the-100-fastest-growing-agencies-and-10-solution-providers-of-2020/

