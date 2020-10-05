Trupanion Partners with the Humane Society of the United States to Help Expectant Pet Parents Navigate the Current Pet Adoption Landscape

Best-selling author and star of “It’s Me or the Dog,” Victoria Stilwell, to speak on how to prepare for adding a new pet into your home

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host a webinar on all you need to know about adopting a pet on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4pm PT/7pm ET. This is a first in a series of free webinars that will showcase everything potential new pet owners need to know about adopting a pet.



Trupanion has teamed up with the Humane Society of the United States to bring together experts in the field to help potential new pet owners navigate the current pet adoption landscape.

“It’s clear that more and more people are turning to the companionship and comfort that pets can bring into their lives and their homes during these times,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion. “We saw this phenomenon early in our data with an increase in families adding pets to their household or welcoming their first pet into their family. As pet parents ourselves, we know that it can be both exciting and daunting to do things right and we wanted to help those looking to expand their household footprint – with the patter of four-legged feet – navigate the process as smoothly as possible.”

Along with Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer and MightyVet founder Dr. Steve Weinrauch, Victoria Stilwell, best-selling author and star of “It’s Me or the Dog,” will join and provide her expertise on how to prepare for adding a new pet into your home.

In addition, Amy Nichols, Vice President, Companion Animals for the Humane Society of the United States will participate on the live webinar panel, along with Dr. Lisa Radosta, a veterinarian specializing in pet behavior, and Dr. Carrie Jurney, president of Not One More Vet. The speakers will also be addressing questions from the audience during the live Q&A session of the webinar.

During this one-hour event, viewers can enjoy learning from the experts about the important things to think about as you bring this furry new life into their world. Topics will include: how to prepare for fostering or adopting a new pet; shelter heroes and what they recommend when adopting a new pet; how to navigate getting to know your vet during a pandemic; training and behavioral tips; plus a chance for the audience to ask questions during, or ahead of the event.

Join Trupanion and others on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4pm PT/7pm ET and hear from the experts about what you need to know about adopting a pet.

To register for this free, online event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3639034296120341

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 530,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

