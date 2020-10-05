Crenshaw Communications Wins 2020 PRSA-NY Big Apple

Campaign for leading event success platform Bizzabo is honored

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crenshaw Communications , a New York-based public relations agency specializing in B2B technology PR, has earned a top award from the Public Relations Society of America New York (PRSA-NY) in the B2B PR category for its outstanding campaign on behalf of Event Success Platform, Bizzabo . Winners were announced on September 30 during a virtual awards ceremony.



Crenshaw won in the category of Marketing Business-to-Business for Bizzabo’s “EMPOWERing Gender Diversity in Events.” The campaign highlighted the lack of gender diversity among speakers at events for key industries and culminated with a full-day conference on International Women’s Day showcasing business women in C-level positions.

“Bizzabo is a fantastic partner, and we’re honored to be recognized for such a worthwhile program,” commented Dorothy Crenshaw, founder and CEO of Crenshaw Communications. “It’s gratifying that PRSA-NY draws attention to the best work in PR, and it inspires us to continue to reach for excellence.”

The Big Apples are the gold standard for PR practitioners in the New York metro area and celebrate the best work of PR agencies, companies, governmental bodies, and not-for-profit organizations during the prior year.

To learn more, visit crenshawcommunciations.com .

About Crenshaw Communications

Crenshaw Communications is a New York PR and content agency specializing in public relations for high-growth technology companies. Whether the goal is to launch a new product, drive web traffic, or create a leadership brand position, Crenshaw extends PR tools and tactics beyond the limits of the traditional to create both earned coverage and word-of-mouth in order to build brands.

Media Contact:

Colleen O’Connor

colleen@crenshawcomm.com



