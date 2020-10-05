Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
For Immediate Release:
October 5, 2020
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
|
Ashtabula
|
Conneaut Port Authority
|
|
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1
|
|
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3
|
|
Butler
|
Liberty Community Authority
|
|
Champaign
|
City of Urbana
|
|
Clermont
|
Clermont County General Health District
|
|
Columbiana
|
West Township
|
|
Crawford
|
Crawford County General Health District
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Cleveland Public Library
|
|
Darke
|
Darke County Park District
|
|
Defiance
|
BORMA Employee Benefit Pool, Inc.
|
|
City of Defiance
|
|
Delaware
|
Berkshire Landing New Community Authority
|
|
Franklin
|
City of Upper Arlington +
|
|
Grove City Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
Mica Alexander (Medicaid)
|
|
Lawrence Watkins (Medicaid)
|
|
Hamilton
|
Village of Arlington Heights
|
|
Hardin
|
Hardin County
|
|
Henry
|
Napoleon Public Library
|
|
Holmes
|
Holmes County Landfill
|
|
Licking
|
Village of Kirkersville
|
|
Lorain
|
Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
Lucas
|
Lorraine Fay (Medicaid)
|
|
Coleen Shaw (Medicaid)
|
|
Medina
|
Jamison Hendricks (Medicaid)
|
|
Monroe
|
Village of Woodsfield
|
|
Montgomery
|
Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc
|
|
Morrow
|
Cardington Lincoln Public Library
|
|
Muskingum
|
City of Zanesville
|
|
Ottawa
|
Allen Township
|
|
Putnam
|
Village of Continental
|
|
Ross
|
Amy Luckeydoo (Medicaid)
|
|
Stark
|
City of Canton
|
|
Stark County District Library
|
|
Stark County Park District
|
|
Summit
|
Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
|
|
Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville JEDD
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Wayne Township
|
|
Washington
|
Washington County District Board of Health
|
|
Wood
|
Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District
|
A full copy of each report will be available online.
