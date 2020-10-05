For Immediate Release:

October 5, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Conneaut Port Authority Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1 Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3 Butler Liberty Community Authority Champaign City of Urbana Clermont Clermont County General Health District Columbiana West Township Crawford Crawford County General Health District Cuyahoga Cleveland Public Library Darke Darke County Park District Defiance BORMA Employee Benefit Pool, Inc. City of Defiance Delaware Berkshire Landing New Community Authority Franklin City of Upper Arlington + Grove City Community Improvement Corporation Mica Alexander (Medicaid) Lawrence Watkins (Medicaid) Hamilton Village of Arlington Heights Hardin Hardin County Henry Napoleon Public Library Holmes Holmes County Landfill Licking Village of Kirkersville Lorain Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation Lucas Lorraine Fay (Medicaid) Coleen Shaw (Medicaid) Medina Jamison Hendricks (Medicaid) Monroe Village of Woodsfield Montgomery Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc Morrow Cardington Lincoln Public Library Muskingum City of Zanesville Ottawa Allen Township Putnam Village of Continental Ross Amy Luckeydoo (Medicaid) Stark City of Canton Stark County District Library Stark County Park District Summit Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville JEDD Tuscarawas Wayne Township Washington Washington County District Board of Health Wood Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District

