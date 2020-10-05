Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,916 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

October 5, 2020                                                                    

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula

Conneaut Port Authority

 

Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1

 

Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3

 

 Butler

Liberty Community Authority

 

 Champaign

City of Urbana

 

 Clermont

Clermont County General Health District

 

 Columbiana

West Township

 

 Crawford

Crawford County General Health District

 

 Cuyahoga

Cleveland Public Library

 

 Darke

Darke County Park District

 

 Defiance

BORMA Employee Benefit Pool, Inc.

 

City of Defiance

 

 Delaware

Berkshire Landing New Community Authority

 

 Franklin

City of Upper Arlington +

 

Grove City Community Improvement Corporation

 

Mica Alexander (Medicaid)

 

Lawrence Watkins (Medicaid)

 

 Hamilton

Village of Arlington Heights

 

 Hardin

Hardin County

 

 Henry

Napoleon Public Library

 

 Holmes

Holmes County Landfill

 

 Licking

Village of Kirkersville

 

 Lorain

Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Lucas

Lorraine Fay (Medicaid)

 

Coleen Shaw (Medicaid)

 

 Medina

Jamison Hendricks  (Medicaid)

 

 Monroe

Village of Woodsfield

 

 Montgomery

Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District, Inc

 

 Morrow

Cardington Lincoln Public Library

 

 Muskingum

City of Zanesville

 

 Ottawa

Allen Township

 

 Putnam

Village of Continental

 

 Ross

Amy Luckeydoo (Medicaid)

 

 Stark

City of Canton

 

Stark County District Library

 

Stark County Park District

 

 Summit

Akron Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

Twinsburg Township - Village of Reminderville JEDD

 

 Tuscarawas

Wayne Township

 

 Washington

Washington County District Board of Health

 

 Wood

Bowling Green Central Business Special Improvement District

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.