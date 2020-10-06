LIV Hospitality Design Awards Launches as one of the most comprehensive Design Competitions for the Hospitality industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new international awards program has just been launched, celebrating the highest quality of architecture and interior design in the hospitality industry. The Farmani Group’s LIV Hospitality Design Awards is open to architects and interior designers around the world who have created incredible projects, including all kinds of housing accommodations and food & beverage outlets. LIV is an inclusive platform, pursuing exceptional projects within the living and eating spaces, from co-living to beach resorts, from fine dining restaurants to pop-up bars.
“We believe in the power of architecture and interior design to shape our lives, and that’s why celebrating these achievements in the hospitality space is so important,” explained Hossein Farmani, Founder of LIV Hospitality Design Awards and President of Farmani Group. “It was important for this awards program to be incredibly inclusive, since today’s accommodations have never been more diverse – from short-term rentals to private housing, beach resorts, boutique hotels, campervans and co-living. From cocktail bars to food courts, Michelin-starred establishments, food trucks and private clubs, the food & beverage scene has also never been more exciting as it is today.”
With 40 award categories in the living section and 24 categories in the eating section, LIV is one of the most comprehensive design competitions dedicated to hospitality. Selected by an esteemed jury of architects, designers, hoteliers, developers and leaders in interior design and architectural fields, eight winning titles are granted to professionals and students per year for The Best of International Hospitality Design, Architecture and Guest Experience. The jury will be specifically looking for new concepts, innovations, sustainability, impacts, designs, shapes and stories.
If you’re interested in the benefits of winning an award, which include brand differentiation and winner marketing package, visit the LIV Hospitality Design Awards website at livawards.com.
The LIV Hospitality Design Awards 2020 will close on March 31, 2021.
Receive a 20% early bird discount when you submit your application before December 1, 2020.
# # #
About LIV Hospitality Design Awards: LIV Hospitality Design Awards was assembled by the Farmani Group as the sister initiative of the IDA International Design Awards, which has been recognizing and celebrating smart and sustainable multidisciplinary design since 2007.
About The Farmani Group: The Farmani Group, established in 1985, is responsible for many successful awards around the globe. Farmani Group organizes the International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture Masterprize, DNA, Paris Design Awards, London International Creative Awards, Prix de la Photographie in Paris, and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world’s most prestigious awards. To learn more, visit their website.
Media Contacts:
press@farmanigroup.com
info@livawards.com
Liv Awards
“We believe in the power of architecture and interior design to shape our lives, and that’s why celebrating these achievements in the hospitality space is so important,” explained Hossein Farmani, Founder of LIV Hospitality Design Awards and President of Farmani Group. “It was important for this awards program to be incredibly inclusive, since today’s accommodations have never been more diverse – from short-term rentals to private housing, beach resorts, boutique hotels, campervans and co-living. From cocktail bars to food courts, Michelin-starred establishments, food trucks and private clubs, the food & beverage scene has also never been more exciting as it is today.”
With 40 award categories in the living section and 24 categories in the eating section, LIV is one of the most comprehensive design competitions dedicated to hospitality. Selected by an esteemed jury of architects, designers, hoteliers, developers and leaders in interior design and architectural fields, eight winning titles are granted to professionals and students per year for The Best of International Hospitality Design, Architecture and Guest Experience. The jury will be specifically looking for new concepts, innovations, sustainability, impacts, designs, shapes and stories.
If you’re interested in the benefits of winning an award, which include brand differentiation and winner marketing package, visit the LIV Hospitality Design Awards website at livawards.com.
The LIV Hospitality Design Awards 2020 will close on March 31, 2021.
Receive a 20% early bird discount when you submit your application before December 1, 2020.
# # #
About LIV Hospitality Design Awards: LIV Hospitality Design Awards was assembled by the Farmani Group as the sister initiative of the IDA International Design Awards, which has been recognizing and celebrating smart and sustainable multidisciplinary design since 2007.
About The Farmani Group: The Farmani Group, established in 1985, is responsible for many successful awards around the globe. Farmani Group organizes the International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture Masterprize, DNA, Paris Design Awards, London International Creative Awards, Prix de la Photographie in Paris, and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world’s most prestigious awards. To learn more, visit their website.
Media Contacts:
press@farmanigroup.com
info@livawards.com
Liv Awards
The Farmani Group
+1 310-776-6331
email us here