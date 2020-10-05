Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,850 in the last 365 days.

VT Fish & Wildlife Help and Services are Available

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department issued a reminder that its office locations are closed to the public because of the pandemic, but that help and services are still available. 

“Our office staff are working primarily from home at least until January because of concerns about COVID,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.  “People who need assistance are urged to check our website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com), call us on the phone, send us an email, or use regular mail.” 

Licenses can be purchased on the department’s website, and license agents are available throughout the state. 

Answers to most questions, including about this year’s new deer hunting rules, can also be found on the department’s website.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s contact information:

License Center 802-828-1190 or ANR.FWLicensing@vermont.gov Warden Service 802-828-1483 Hunter Education 802-828-1193 or HunterEducation@vermont.gov Other information 802-828-1000 or ANR.FWInformation@vermont.gov

U.S. Postal mail:

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-3702

VT Fish & Wildlife License Center 1 National Life Drive, Dewey Building Montpelier, VT 05620-3208

For Immediate Release:  October 2, 2020

Media Contact:  Commissioner Louis Porter 802-828-1454; Louis.Porter@@vermont.gov

You just read:

VT Fish & Wildlife Help and Services are Available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.