Minister addresses relaunch of African economic integration

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 5 - Foreign Minister Téte António Monday received the chairperson of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission, Gilberto Veríssimo da Piedade, with whom he discussed the state of integration on the continent. ,

At the end of the meeting, Minister Téte António said that integration is a profound theme, which does not depend solely on diplomacy, but on the people.

According to the government official, each state has the responsibility to enforce the implementation of the treaty.

In his turn, the ECCAS chairperson, Gilberto Veríssimo da Piedade, said that there were some ideas on how integration should be implemented, but that they needed to be validated, that is why they are counting on Angola to help consolidate those intentions.

On his first visit to Angola, after taking office last August, Gilberto Veríssimo da Piedade will also be received by the health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, who will talk about Covid-19.

He hopes to receive experience from Angola, which can serve for other states in the region, in the fight against this pandemic, just as the community should help the country in this fight.

Another meeting will be with the Minister of Defence, João Ernesto dos Santos, to address the problems prevailing in the Central African Republic, Cameroon and Chad.

The programme of the ECCAS leader's visit also includes separate meetings with the Ministers of Finance, Vera Daves, of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, of Trade and Industry, Victor Fernandes, as well as of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

The chairperson of the ECCAS is also expected to be received in audience by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Set up in 1983 in Libreville, Gabon, the ECCAS comprises Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad and Gabon, the latter hosting the organisation's headquarters.