DOE's Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program Selects 52 Outstanding U.S. Graduate Students

Students Will Perform Thesis Research at National Laboratories

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that DOE’s Office of Science selected 52 graduate students from across the nation for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program’s 2020 Solicitation 1 cycle.

The SCGSR Program provides supplemental funds for graduate awardees to conduct part of their thesis research at a host DOE laboratory in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist within a defined award period. The award period for the proposed research project at DOE laboratories may range from 3 to 12 consecutive months.

“These graduate student awards help prepare new scientists for STEM careers that are vitally important to the DOE mission and the nation’s economy,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “We are proud of the accomplishments of these outstanding awardees and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the years to come. They represent the future leadership and innovation that will allow American science and engineering to excel in the 21st century.”

Graduate students currently pursuing Ph.D. degrees in areas of physics, chemistry, material sciences, biology (non-medical), mathematics, engineering, computer or computational sciences, or specific areas of environmental sciences that are aligned with the mission of the Office of Science are eligible to apply to the SCGSR program. The research projects are expected to advance the graduate awardees’ overall doctoral research and training while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the DOE laboratories.

Awardees were selected from a diverse pool of university-based graduate applicants. Selection was based on merit peer review by external scientific experts.

A list of the 52 awardees, their institutions, host DOE laboratory/facility, and priority research areas of projects can be found here.

More information on SCGSR can be found here.

###

