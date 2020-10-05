Global Retail System Integrators Market to grow at a high CAGR % from 2020 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Retail System Integrators Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR% during the forecast period [2020-2026]. The growing technology along with the digitalization of the business processes encouraged various companies to adopt to economical information technology solutions.



By Component (Software, Services [Testing Services, Managed Services, Consulting]), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

The retail system integrator technology is a software that can configure, implement, integrate, and update retail operating applications

The growing implementation of cloud-based technologies and virtual technologies are boosting the market growth for retail system integrators

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of value over the projected period

The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and the North America region will be the largest revenue generator over the coming years

Major players in the Retail System Integrators market include Retail Process Engineering (RPE), IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCL Technologies, Javelin Group, Altec, Logic Info, and Avanceon among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Software

Services Testing Services, Managed Services Consulting Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



