Global Retail System Integrators Market to grow at a high CAGR % from 2020 to 2026
/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Retail System Integrators Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR% during the forecast period [2020-2026]. The growing technology along with the digitalization of the business processes encouraged various companies to adopt to economical information technology solutions.
By Component (Software, Services [Testing Services, Managed Services, Consulting]), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
- The retail system integrator technology is a software that can configure, implement, integrate, and update retail operating applications
- The growing implementation of cloud-based technologies and virtual technologies are boosting the market growth for retail system integrators
- The cloud-based segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in terms of value over the projected period
- The Asia-Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and the North America region will be the largest revenue generator over the coming years
- Major players in the Retail System Integrators market include Retail Process Engineering (RPE), IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCL Technologies, Javelin Group, Altec, Logic Info, and Avanceon among others.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
- Software
- Services
- Testing Services,
- Managed Services
- Consulting
- Others
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
- Large Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Small Enterprises
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
