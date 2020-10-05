Norwich to hold 26th Annual Military Writers’ Symposium

Program to address the topic: “Weaponizing Water: Ancient Tactic, New Implications"

/EIN News/ -- NORTHFIELD, Vt., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwich University hosts the 26th Annual Military Writers’ Symposium Oct. 7 – 8. The symposium, which will address “Weaponizing Water: Ancient Tactic, New Implications” is free and open to the public and will be held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norwich University Military Writers’ Symposium, the only program of its kind at an American university, convenes authors and experts in military history, intelligence and current affairs to offer important perspectives on pressing global concerns.

Weaponizing water is a critical topic that all leaders and engaged citizens understand. Water and warfare share a long history, and today’s implications are equally strategic and tactical. From the power struggle in the Arctic, to the war over water in the Middle East to conflicts in Africa from depleted water resources, the intersection of the environment and security will shape the 21st century.

Norwich aims to be a thought leader in this domain.

Norwich University’s Environmental Security Initiative, a joint endeavor by the Peace and War Center and the Center for Global Resilience and Security, examines the nexus between environmental issues that intertwine with security concerns through research, internships, experimental learning opportunities and programming.

Symposium Highlights include: a presentation at noon Oct. 7 by Colby Award Winner Adam Higginbotham for his book, “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster.”

Norwich University presents the Colby Award, now in its 21st year, annually to a first solo work of fiction or nonfiction that has made a major contribution to the understanding of military history, intelligence operations or international affairs

Higginbotham’s narrative nonfiction and feature writing has appeared in magazines including GQ, The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine. Many of his stories have been optioned for development for film and television. “Midnight in Chernobyl” (Simon & Schuster, 2019) was named one of The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of the Year and won the 2020 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

Another symposium highlight is a presentation by the 2020 Schultz Fellow Nicole Navarro ’21 who will present her research “How the People’s Republic of China is Weaponizing Water Ports to Control Business, Politics, Perspective and Trade in Tanzania” at 6 p.m. Oct. 7.

Please preregister for the Wednesday sessions here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7564873504923160333.

Also, please tune into the panel discussion on at noon Oct. 8. Find the full schedule here.

Other honored guest presenters include globally recognized engineer and author Nadhir Al-Ansari; author and journalist Randy Brown; leading environmental security expert Sherri Goodman; leading global security expert, thought leader David Kilcullen and executive, entrepreneur and leader William Lyons ’90.

The 2020 Norwich University Military Writers’ Symposium is sponsoring a free, related NorwichPRO micro-certificate, “The Arctic Circle’s Cold War,” conducted by Dr. Tony Piscetelli.

Learn how the militarization of the Arctic Circle affects the global balance of power and presents new dangers. Taught by or a field expert, you can explore the emerging issues that cover environmental changes, legal challenges, economic factors, territorial disputes, NATO concerns, and all the potential military conflicts that could arise from this vital region through Norwich Pro’s Arctic Circle’s Cold War micro-certificate.

The Norwich Pro Arctic Circle’s Cold War micro-certificate is a two-part series totaling four hours and will feature live group discussions. The fully online micro-certificate program starts Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm (east coast time) and the second session will start on October 15, 2020 at the same time. Both academic sessions will be two hours long with a group discussion at the end of session. Additional reading and video materials will be circulated to prepare for the first session, as well as made available as suggested sources for future research. All these materials will be available electronically through this course. Learn more here: https://prostore.norwich.edu/product?catalog=MWS01.

