Vishay Intertechnology NTC Thermistor With Long PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement

For Automotive and Industrial Applications, AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Offers Accuracy to ± 0.5 °C and Response Time of Less Than 3 s in Air

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new epoxy-coated NTC thermistor with long PEEK-insulated, nickel-iron (NiFe) leads and a low thermal gradient for fast, high accuracy temperature measurement, sensing, and control in automotive and industrial applications.



The NiFe alloy of the Vishay BCcomponents NTCLE317E4103SBA sensor’s conductor wire features the lowest thermal conductivity available on the market. Due to its excellent thermal decoupling, the device enables temperature measurement accuracy to ± 0.5 °C. Other conductive wire materials, such as copper, can deviate by several degrees.

To improve reliability in high humidity conditions, the device released today provides high adhesive strength between its PEEK-insulated lead wires and encapsulating epoxy lacquer. The NTCLE317E4103SBA features a small maximum bead size diameter of 1.6 mm, resulting in a fast response time of less than 3 s in air. Its long — 75 mm — and flexible radial leads allow for special mounting or assembly requirements.

The device’s outstanding accuracy and fast speed make it ideal for boilers, fire and smoke detectors, battery management systems (BMS) for battery packs, charge circuits, DC fan motors, seat heating and HVAC sensors in cars, and printer heads. The RoHS-compliant sensor offers resistance at +25 °C (R 25 ) of 10 kΩ, with curve tracking between 25 °C and 85 °C, and beta (B 25/85 ) of 3984 K, with tolerance of ± 0.5 %. The device features maximum power dissipation of 50 mW and operates over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +150 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the NTCLE317E4103SBA are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

