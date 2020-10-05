Webinar: Modernizing Digital Business Experiences through Rapid Application Development with System Soft Technologies

Business executives can learn how to connect a distributed workforce and improve customer loyalty using 3 tangible ways to deploy software faster and drive business agility during challenging times

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is making available its recent webinar about how organizations can accelerate software development. This timely webinar addresses ways executives—as they battle resource gaps, increasing backlogs and insufficient development approaches—can drive business transformation to meet the technology needs of employees and customers in today's online-amplified world.



“Modernize Your Business through Rapid Application Development” is now available on demand here.

“With no return to a pre-pandemic normal in sight, business leaders are feeling the heat to modernize their digital experiences for employees and customers,” said Ashok Yarlagadda, Chief Information Officer, System Soft Technologies. “Often times, the major deterrent to software development success is their approach, because it simply takes too long and jeopardizes sustainability. We talk about how high-impact accelerators tremendously help to employ agility and faster deployment.”

Yarlagadda and SSTech Chief Digital Officer Steve Moritz walk executives through three accelerators to more quickly and better meet escalating technology needs of employees and customers, including:

Automated Software Development Platforms. The use of Low-Code/No-Code software development and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platforms.

Partnership with an Expertise-as-a-Service (EaaS) Collaborator. Seamlessly integrating internal teams with external experts to close skills gaps and add needed capacity in real time.

Source Code Repositories. Leveraging code-based assets that already exist.



What: Modernize Your Business through Rapid Application Development

Who from SSTech: Ashok Yarlagadda, Chief Information, Officer; Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer

When: Available on demand now.

Where: Watch the webinar here.

Application Development

There are many robust digital technology tools now available to drive business transformation. Methodologies have evolved to emphasize agility and faster deployment. However, these developments have had minor impact on the problem that software development takes too long.

SSTech can accelerate organizations’ application development through its AppSimple Application-Development-as-a-Service (ADaaS) and Expertise-as-a-Service (EaaS), evolving application development needs and allowing companies to allocate internal development resources to more valuable projects for greater business agility and competitiveness.

Learn more about System Soft Technologies and its Application Development services.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping SMBs accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across a myriad of industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

