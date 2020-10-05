NAEBA launches new explainer video for home buyers.

New Explainer Video helps home buyers understand their representation choice when selecting a real estate agent who will only server the buyer’s interest.

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is helping home buyers understand the value and importance of selecting a true Exclusive Buyer Agent to represent them. Exclusive Buyer Agents advocate for home buyers 100% of the time in every real estate transaction; they represent only the buyer. The new explainer video helps the home buyer understand the difference between types of brokerages who can represent both buyers and sellers and true Exclusive Buyer Brokerages.

Exclusive Buyer Agents work for Exclusive Buyer Brokerages and provide exclusive fiduciary duties to home buyers. NAEBA members avoid the conflict of interests that arise when the same firm attempts to represent both buyers and sellers because Exclusive Buyer Agents never sell houses. The short explainer video provides clear and concise information to help home buyers choose the best representation for their best interests.

“The new explainer video does a great job of helping consumers understand their choices when selecting representation in the home buying process.” Says NAEBA President Rich Harty. “In this very frenzied market, home buyers need to know that the professional working for them is 100% on their side to get them the best value, the best terms and protect them throughout the process. Only an Exclusive Buyer Agent working in and Exclusive Buyer Brokerage can guarantee that.”

The NAEBA referral service helps connect home buyers with true Exclusive Buyer Agents and the NAEBA website has resources to help home buyers select the right representation for their home buying process. The explainer video is one more tool to help support home buying consumers.

The new video is at this link: https://naeba.org/exclusive-buyer-agent/.

To learn more about National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, visit https://naeba.org/about-naeba

The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is an independent, nonprofit, alliance of real estate professionals who provide client-level services to home buyers only and whose real estate companies do not accept seller-property listings. The members of this Association adhere to a strict code of professional ethics and professional standards which guide them in serving their buyer-clients.

Beverly Babb, CAE National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents 888-623-2299 bbabb@naeba.info