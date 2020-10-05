CGS to Moderate Session for Manufacturing at EWTS 2020

Industry experts to discuss leveraging AR/VR & wearables

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in a session at the Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS) on leveraging AR/VR and wearables for the Manufacturing industry, on Thursday, October 22, at 9:30 a.m. PDT. EWTS 2020, which will be virtual this year, is an event dedicated to the business and industrial applications of wearables (e.g., Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality glasses and headsets, body-worn sensors and exoskeletons).



The panel, “Driving Best Practice & ROI with Mixed Reality in Manufacturing – Injury Prevention, Sales Growth, Remote Support & User Experience,” includes: Janelle Haines, Ergonomic Engineer, Biomedical Engineer, John Deere; Jeff Lien, Technical Leader, Andersen Corporation; Robert Copelan, Project Leader, IT Innovation Management, ZF; Terry Schussler, Senior Director, Spatial Computing, Deutsche Telekom; and Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning division at CGS.

The EWTS 2020 session, which is sponsored by CGS, will cover how these technologies (e.g., augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality) can be leveraged to:

Increase plant efficiency, productivity and safety

Generate additional revenue

Reduce sales cycles

Reduce downtime and improve quality

Provide step-by-step instructions, digital content overlays and remote support

Improve employee training and knowledge retention

Improve product design and quality

Transform support and the user experience in a post-COVID manufacturing landscape

Secure buy-in of digital transformation and drive ROI for the business



CGS, a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivers innovative, custom solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Using any device, anywhere, its Teamwork AR™ solution offers next-level support, on-the-job training and remote assistance to field services, operations and manufacturing. The solution helps increase safety, boost efficiency, iterate more quickly by allowing employees to work, test, learn and connect with technology that displays virtual information in their surrounding real-world environment. Through tech-forward engagement programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS’s solutions help our clients achieve their business objectives and drive ROI. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing environment.

For additional information or to register, visit: https://www.brainxchange.com/events/ewts-2020/event-home

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and on LinkedIn.

