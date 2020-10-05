Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Booming Demand Leading to Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

The global air quality monitoring equipment market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 7.2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~8% throughout the forecast period

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global air quality monitoring equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global air quality monitoring equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global air quality monitoring equipment market.

Air quality monitoring equipment are used for monitoring the level of pollution present in the atmosphere. These equipment help in keeping a track of the pollution level and air quality in order to avoid fatigue, discomfort, and dizziness, which further hamper the overall productivity level. The global air quality equipment market is primarily driven by rising concerns pertaining to ill effects on air pollution on the health of citizens in addition to prompt efforts by governments of various countries to curb air pollution. Based on type, air quality monitoring equipment are classified into indoor air quality monitoring equipment and outdoor air quality monitoring equipment. Among these, outdoor air quality monitoring equipment are largely being adopted, as these equipment are useful to monitor the level of pollution present in the atmosphere. Furthermore, based on application, the global air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial sector is increasingly adopting air quality monitoring equipment and governments of multiple countries are focusing on implementing stringent rules to reduce air pollution. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global air quality monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Dynamics

Adoption of air quality monitoring equipment in smart city projects is growing. This is due to the emergence of smart cities, population, and increase in the number of vehicles. This has led to rise in air pollution. Thus, efficient management of air quality plays an important role in smart cities. Air quality monitoring equipment have been evolving led by the rising trend of Internet of Things (IoT). Air quality monitoring sensors used in large numbers in these equipment help in collecting a large volume of data related to air quality. This data is useful while making decisions pertaining to air pollution. Several smart cities across the globe are installing air quality monitors to evaluate air pollution. In 2019, in London (the U.K.) an air quality monitoring network equipped with a large number of air quality monitors was launched to improve the quality of air in the city. Thus, growth in the number of smart city projects across the world is expected to boost the demand for air quality monitoring equipment in the near future.

Moreover, demand for air quality monitoring equipment is rising worldwide, as a result of launch of a large number of air quality monitoring systems in several countries. For instance, in 2019, Jersey, a player based in the U.K., announced the launch of an air quality monitoring system that can collect real-time environmental data to help government agencies in curbing air pollution. Launch of new air quality monitoring systems across the globe is projected to drive the global market for air quality monitoring equipment during the forecast period.

Furthermore, India and the U.K. entered into strategic partnerships with each other in the year 2019 to build a comprehensive air quality monitoring system that can measure air pollution. This partnership would be leading to the installation of air quality monitoring systems in Bengaluru, India, to measure the air pollution level by collecting data from sensors. Additionally, several manufacturers are focusing on the development of technologically advanced air quality monitoring equipment to curb air pollution effectively. Furthermore, the demand for air quality monitoring equipment is rising among consumers for use in homes, owing to increased awareness about air quality monitoring at residential places and increasing adoption of smart buildings. This is expected to be a prominent factor propelling the global air quality monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global air quality monitoring equipment market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to growing adoption of air quality monitoring equipment in the industrial sector in the region. Air quality monitoring equipment are used in various sectors, which include industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, air quality monitoring equipment are largely used in industrial applications such as power & utilities, construction, mining, and oil & gas. This is attributable to increasing awareness about monitoring of air quality among environmental protection agencies in various countries. Moreover, increasing number of air quality monitoring stations is expected to further drive the air quality monitoring equipment market in the region during the forecast period. Thus, rising adoption of air quality monitoring equipment in industrial applications is driving the demand for air quality monitoring equipment in Asia Pacific.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global air quality monitoring equipment market are Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., Siemens AG, Kaiterra, Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd., Envirotech Instruments Private Limited, SV Tech Engineers, and VASTHI INSTRUMENTS Pvt. Ltd.