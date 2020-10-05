PR 20-57B Farinelli v. City of Central Falls

This Office previously concluded that the City violated the APRA when it failed to timely respond to the Complainant's APRA request because the request went to a spam folder. This Office issued a finding directing the City to address whether its violation should be considered willful and knowing or, alternatively, reckless in light of its prior similar violation. See PR 20-57; see also Farinelli v. City of Central Falls, PR 19-16. After receiving the City's supplemental submission, this Office determined that injunctive relief was not appropriate and we did not find a willful and knowing, or reckless, violation, but we admonished the City about the importance of ensuring that this issue does not repeat. We also noted the measures the City asserted it implemented to address this issue after the prior violation, and the additional measures the City has now implemented in response to this latest Complaint.