BOXX Showcases NVIDIA-Powered Data Center and Cloud Solutions at GTC Digital

RAXX P6G and FLEXX Accelerate Demanding Computing Applications on Data Center Ready Platforms Built for Omniverse Collaboration Workflows

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that two of its data center platforms, RAXX P6G and FLEXX, will be featured at the 2020 GPU Technology Conference (GTC), Oct. 5-9.

These systems bring together a complete range of solutions (APEXX workstations, RAXX servers, and FLEXX nodes) as BOXX introduces unparalleled performance to the desktop, data center, and cloud. The new data center solutions are complimented by BOXX Cloud Services (BCS), a virtual private cloud workstation service released in April and hosted by professionally overclocked BOXX workstations. Beginning in early 2021, the systems will feature NVIDIA® RTX™ A6000 and NVIDIA A40 GPUS equipped with 2nd generation RT cores, 3rd gen Tensor cores, and new CUDA cores, delivering twice the throughput of previous generations.

“BOXX innovative platforms enable organizations to work remotely, optimize their creative workflows, accelerate dedicated rendering, and increase productivity like never before,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Sales & Marketing. “The pandemic changed the way content is created and consumed, but our agility and innovative approach enabled us to quickly adapt to these market shifts while our close collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to help build out the ecosystem for Omniverse.”

A multi-node, data center-ready system, FLEXX is capable of simultaneously supporting multiple types of compute nodes providing the highest application performance for engineers, architects, designers, artists, and other professional content creators working on site or remotely. Compute nodes include NVIDIA Quadro® Virtual Workstation nodes that can be accessed from any connected device, delivering performance previously available only in desk side workstations, as well as multi-CPU render nodes and multi-GPU workstation or render nodes. With the new FLEXX system, enterprises can provision Quadro Virtual Workstations in minutes, enabling designers and artists working from home to stay productive.

Available in multiple sizes, the FLEXX chassis supports up to ten 1VU nodes or five 2VU nodes. Nodes can be mixed (for example: six 1VU nodes and two 2VU nodes) and can also be removed or inserted without disrupting neighboring nodes. The FLEXX chassis is five rack units high with redundant power supplies. The new systems are recommended for Autodesk Revit, Maya, 3ds Max, and Arnold, as well as SOLIDWORKS Simulation & Visualize, V-Ray, and other applications.

Joining FLEXX is RAXX P6G, a key addition to the BOXX RAXX product line purpose-built for enterprise businesses. Featuring up to 16 NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs, RAXX P6G also accommodates additional NVIDIA® Sync II cards, NVLink Bridges and networking. The 6U rack-mounted system is ideal for deep learning development, rendering, simulation, and other GPU-centric workflows using 3ds Max, Maya, V-Ray, Redshift, and Octane Render.

“From creative design to data visualization, demanding workflows require powerful, purpose-built solutions,” said Anne Hecht, senior director of product marketing for GPU virtualization software at NVIDIA. “Now enterprise organizations can provide their digital artists, designers, engineers, architects and data scientists with the performance necessary to work from anywhere—even with the most graphics-intensive applications.”

For further information and pricing on FLEXX or RAXX P6G, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 24 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com .





