Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market to reach US $6 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Competitive Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Growth in various multi-vector DDoS attacks along with rising Internet of Things (IoT) and cryptocurrency-focused DDoS threats drives the demand for DDoS protection and mitigation market

The "Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection and Mitigation Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment Type (Application, Database, Endpoint, Network), End-User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Education, Retail, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack comprises of a malicious attack to interrupt regular network traffic. DDoS enables businesses to avoid continual threats by having control over their system, which might either infect the system malware. Moreover, it facilitates enterprises to evade the risk related to DDoS attacks. The global DDoS protection and mitigation market size is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2028.

The growth in the incidences of network attacks is projected to be a key driver for the implementation of DDoS protection & mitigation solutions. The threat of such attacks is driven by easy access to easy-to-use tools along with a wider criminal understanding of its prospective for a profit via extortion. These attacks target individuals, as well as business systems and individuals and, could lead to huge personal and financial losses. This further enhances the significance of a robust DDoS protection tool.

Based on the organization size segment, the market is bifurcated into two sub-segments that are small & medium enterprises, and large enterprise. In 2019, the large enterprise segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the DDoS protection and mitigation market throughout the forecast period. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The global DDoS protection and mitigation market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global DDoS protection and mitigation market is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the DDoS protection and mitigation applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the DDoS protection and mitigation market in North America.

The major players of the global DDoS protection and mitigation market are NETSCOUT, Imperva, Radware, Cloudflare, Akamai Technologies, Link11, Nexusguard, Fortinet, Huawei Technologies, A10 Networks, Flowmon Networks, Verisign, StackPath, and more. The DDoS protection and mitigation market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Component

Chapter 6 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 8 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by End-User

Chapter 9 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

