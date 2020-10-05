NVIDIA Unveils Jetson Nano 2GB: The Ultimate AI and Robotics Starter Kit for Students, Educators, Robotics Hobbyists

At $59, New Developer Kit with Free Online Training and Certification Makes AI Easily Accessible to All

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC— NVIDIA today expanded the NVIDIA® Jetson™ AI at the Edge platform with an entry-level developer kit priced at just $59, opening the potential of AI and robotics to a new generation of students, educators and hobbyists.



The Jetson Nano ™ 2GB Developer Kit is designed for teaching and learning AI by creating hands-on projects in such areas as robotics and intelligent IoT. To support the effort, NVIDIA also announced the availability of free online training and AI-certification programs , which will supplement the many open-source projects, how-tos and videos contributed by thousands of developers in the vibrant Jetson community .

“While today’s students and engineers are programming computers, in the near future they’ll be interacting with, and imparting AI to, robots,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “The new Jetson Nano is the ultimate starter AI computer that allows hands-on learning and experimentation at an incredibly affordable price.”

Latest Offering in Jetson AI at the Edge Platform

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is the latest offering in NVIDIA’s Jetson AI at the Edge platform, which ranges from entry-level AI devices to advanced platforms for fully autonomous machines.

It is supported by the NVIDIA JetPack ™ SDK , which comes with NVIDIA container runtime and a full Linux software development environment. This allows developers to package their applications for Jetson with all its dependencies into a single container that is designed to work in any deployment. And it is powered by the same NVIDIA CUDA-X™ accelerated computing stack used to create breakthrough AI products in such fields as self-driving cars, industrial IoT, healthcare, smart cities and more.

Additionally, with the performance and capability to run a diverse set of AI models and frameworks, the Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit provides a scalable platform for learning and creating AI applications as they evolve.

Robust Ecosystem and Partner Support

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit has received strong endorsements from organizations, enterprises, educators and partners in the embedded computing ecosystem:

Jim McGregor, principal analyst at Tarias Research, said: “NVIDIA’s Jetson is driving the biggest revolution in industrial AIoT. With the new Jetson Nano 2GB, NVIDIA opens up AI learning and development to a broader audience, using the same software stack as its data center AI computing platform.”

Matthew Tarascio, vice president of Artificial Intelligence at Lockheed Martin, said: “Acquiring new technical skills with a hands-on approach to AI learning becomes critical as AIoT drives the demand for interconnected devices and increasingly complex industrial applications. We’ve used the NVIDIA Jetson platform as part of our ongoing efforts to train and prepare our global workforce for the AI revolution.”

Emilio Frazzoli, professor of Dynamic Systems and Control at ETH Zurich, said: “The Duckietown educational platform provides a hands-on, scaled down, accessible version of real-world autonomous systems. Integrating NVIDIA’s Jetson Nano power in Duckietown enables unprecedented, affordable access to state-of-the-art compute solutions for learning autonomy.”

Drew Farris, director of Analytics and AI Research at Booz Allen Hamilton, said: “At Booz Allen, we seek to empower people to change the world. We’re using NVIDIA Jetson to train new technical resources as AI becomes critical for enterprises and personnel leveraging AI to solve the most difficult global challenges.”

Christine Nguyen, STEM curriculum director at Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, said: “We know how important it is to provide all students with opportunities to impact the future of technology. We’re excited to utilize the NVIDIA Jetson AI Specialist certification materials with our students as they work toward becoming leaders in the fields of AI and robotics."

Availability

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit will be available at the end of the month for $59 through NVIDIA’s distribution channels .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia. com/ .

For further information, contact:

David Pinto

PR Manager

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-566-6950

dpinto@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact and availability of the Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit; today’s students and engineers interacting with and imparting AI to robots in the near future; Jetson being designed to work in any deployment; and NVIDIA’s Jetson driving the biggest revolution in industrial AIoT are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, CUDA-X, JetPack, Jetson and Jetson Nano are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/551913ed-d603-4ff5-850e-df679bb3f4a2