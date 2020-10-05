CAVU Venture Partners Adds New Partner

Alexandre Cohen Joins Team at Leading Better-For-You Consumer Goods Investment Firm

CAVU Venture Partners , a leading "better-for-you" consumer goods investment firm started by brand builder Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas, today announced that Alexandre Cohen has joined as partner.



Mr. Cohen will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investment opportunities, as well as partnering with the executive team in pursuing the firm’s long term investment strategy.

Prior to joining CAVU Venture Partners, Mr. Cohen served as partner and head of private equity at Main Street Advisors, a financial advisory firm with over $5 billion in assets under management. Before Main Street Advisors, Mr. Cohen was a vice president at Credit Suisse in New York covering media and telecommunications companies.

“I’ve known Alex for years as a smart, seasoned investor with an incredible network,” said Brett Thomas, managing partner and co-founder of CAVU Venture Partners. “We’re excited for him to join our team at this critical time when more people than ever are looking for convenient, high-quality better-for-you foods, beverages and consumer products to improve their lives.”

“Alex has a fantastic network. His relationships in the industry are second to none, and I’m confident he will help take CAVU to the next level,” said Rohan Oza, CAVU Ventures managing partner and co-founder.

Mr. Cohen began his career in M&A and securities law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton, and Garrison after pursuing his J.D. from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

“I’m excited to join CAVU Ventures’ incredible team. They have a remarkable history of investing in and building iconic brands that improve people’s lives. I look forward to partnering with Brett, Rohan and the rest of the team to build on their incredible success and further broaden their reach,” said Alex Cohen.

About CAVU Venture Partners

CAVU Venture Partners invests in high-growth, iconic consumer brands. CAVU was founded by brand builder Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas to build brands for a healthier world and democratize healthy living. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term that’s used to describe the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building, operational and financial expertise, CAVU strives to create the best possible conditions for their partners, enabling talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. Brands include Bai, ONE Brands, Beyond Meat, Vital Proteins, Health-Ade, Once Upon a Farm, Kite Hill, Bulletproof, Guayaki, Hims and Skinny Dipped. For more information, please visit https://www.cavuventures.com/ .

