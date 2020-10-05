Hausfeld invests in its product liability practice with a lateral partner hire

Hausfeld expects continued growth of group or collective redress actions

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today disputes-only law firm, Hausfeld, is pleased to announce that Sarah Moore has joined its London office as partner from Leigh Day. She joins Hausfeld to further strengthen its human rights and environmental disputes practice and lead and grow its product liability practice. Her expertise also complements its group actions and consumer claims work.



During her 15-year career, Sarah has focused on high profile group litigation against corporations both in the UK and overseas and developed extensive experience in product liability and environmental cases. Leading legal directories Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners recognize her expertise and talent on the product liability, claimant-side.

Throughout the pandemic Hausfeld has continued to recruit with 12 lawyers joining since January 2020 from leading UK and US law firms. With 15 partners and 36 qualified lawyers as part of its London disputes resolution team, it is similar in size to other big city firms’ litigation practices.

Commenting on the announcement, London Managing Partner Anthony Maton says:

“Sarah’s practice perfectly matches a number of growth areas for Hausfeld in London: one is our undisputed expertise in managing collective redress mechanisms and another relates to our ground-breaking work in climate change litigation. Our growing product liability practice will be further strengthened by the fantastic experience Sarah brings to the table.”

“Sarah’s appointment reflects our broader ambitions. Two years ago, we predicted a rise in group actions which has materialized. We expect this trend to continue, and with the current movement of the public wanting to hold corporates to account, this is unlikely to go away. Our US colleagues are considered market leaders when it comes to product liability claims and we want to bring that expertise into the European market. As early adopters of flexible fee structures and the use of litigation funding, we are in an excellent position to do so.”

Sarah adds:

“Hausfeld has a remarkable reputation in the market as specialist litigators. I am delighted to be joining this excellent team and am looking forward to drawing on my experience in further growing the environment and product liability practices and supporting the firm’s reputation as a leading litigation boutique.”



Notes to Editors

For further information or to arrange interviews in the US, please contact:

Deborah Schwartz

Media Relations

(240) 355-8838

deborah@mediarelationsinc.com

About Sarah Moore

Sarah commenced her career at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer where she trained in both their London and Paris offices. Most recently, she practiced as an associate solicitor at Leigh Day in London, where she was involved in high profile litigation against British corporations concerning a range of product liability and environmental issues. Her cases have involved defective medical devices, pharmaceuticals and mass torts – often committed overseas by UK multinationals. The legal directory Chambers UK highlights: “Sarah Moore is a developing force in the market who has been involved in significant litigation involving medical device defects.”

For more information about Sarah, please visit her bio .

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Stockholm, and Washington, DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld aims to achieve the best possible results for clients through its practical and commercial approach, avoiding litigation where feasible, yet litigating robustly when necessary. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse menu of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.