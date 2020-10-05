Virtual Health Options Support Portland’s Most Vulnerable Population

COVID-19 brings creative solutions to serving the homeless

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central City Concern (CCC) launched a virtual care option for its patients in the form of two new tele suites located in one of their transitional housing buildings. Tele suites are self-contained, unstaffed booths where residents have a private place for video consults with healthcare and mental health providers. Enli Health Intelligence is providing COVID-19 symptom assessment and tracking of residents in transitional housing. Digital communication is enabled by Google Chromebook tablets purchased with funds provided by Intel’s Pandemic Response Technology Initiative, a program designed to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic through increased access to technology.



In partnership with Enli and Intel, CCC is providing virtual primary and behavioral health services to Portland’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using Enli’s Value Navigator platform and Intel Celeron processor-powered Google Chromebook tablets, CCC will coordinate care for clients who have reported COVID symptoms, conducting virtual health screenings, and managing health maintenance needs.

The population identified for the initiative are members of the Portland community who are in CCC’s transitional housing, which is designed for people who are newly engaged in treatment and recovery, recently released from incarceration, or who have very recently become homeless. It combines a short-term housing option with intensive case management and provides the stability and support necessary to begin building a new life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a surge in substance use, acute withdrawal, relapse and overdose, as well as challenges for those currently in recovery. For CCC’s medical providers and recovery staff, creativity is more important than ever in meeting the needs of our clients and supporting their recovery. CCC has responded by providing telehealth visits and tele suites for clients who may lack phones or internet access. These options allow clients to stay connected with recovery mentors, support groups and primary care providers by phone, video, and digital channels of communication.

“By the end of 2020, tele suites will be available in eight CCC buildings located throughout our portfolio,” says Jack Keegan, CCC’s Telehealth Services Manager. “We’re excited to be able to offer this new, easy to use way for our patients and clients to connect directly to their healthcare provider. We know COVID-19 has presented many barriers to treatment and our goal has always been to lower barriers to treatment options.”

“Value Navigator provides the technology to make the CCC client a member of the care team by connecting them virtually with their counselors and their care plan,” said Malcolm Costello, Executive Vice President of Product Strategy at Enli. “This is an important application of Enli technology with high social impact.”

Among other key measures, CCC will be monitoring the number of primary care video appointments, mental health visits, group sessions and individual substance use disorder visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Enli

Enli is the market leader in population health IT. We develop software tools for value-based care analytics and care coordination. Enli has been named Best in KLAS for Population Health Management in 2017, 2018, and 2020. We are the first population health management company to measure the financial impact of quality improvement in value-based care contracts, and to supply the analytics-driven care coordination tools necessary to exceed contract measures.

About CCC

Located in Portland, Oregon, Central City Concern (CCC) provides a comprehensive continuum of affordable housing options integrated with direct social services including health care, recovery and employment. Founded in 1979, CCC has a staff of over 1,000 and an annual operating budget of $85 million. CCC serves more than 13,000 individuals annually. Up to 12,000 people across the tri-county region are affected by homelessness.

