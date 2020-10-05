Toptec acquires official European CE mark for its AirQueen Nano Mask
EINPresswire.com/ -- Toptec, KOSDAQ-listed Korean company that manufactures Nanomembrane filter mask under its subsidiary company Lemon, announced on the 15th of its CE marking approval for ‘AirQueen’ protective face mask sold under Soomlab.
This European CE mark is an official certification of ‘FFP2 NR’ approval that passed all related tests of ‘CE (EN 149 : 2001+A1 :2009)', which is different from the special regulation 'RfT (Recommendation for Use) PPE-R/02.075 version1' to cope with current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company, CE FFP2 is a certification similar and equivalent to KF94, N95 on performance grade level.
By acquiring European CE certification, Toptec's AirQueen Mask is expected to secure product reliability and credibility along with its existing US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration and Korea Halal certification, gearing up to build stronger foundation for expanding its export market overseas.
Soomlab, the official distributor of Lemon, a subsidiary of Toptec, operates an extensive online global store, selling AirQueen Nanomask and Soomlab’s Hyper Purifying Mask. Shipped directly from headquarter in South Korea, Soomlab has partnered with DHL Express to deliver its product within 3 to 7 business days across the globe, currently making deliveries to over 25 countries and still growing. For more details of its product and purchase info the website is at https://soomlab-korea.com/
