Cannabix Achieves New Plateau with its FAIMS Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

Cannabix is developing Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that engineers have achieved new, much higher levels of resolving power using a new PCB design and the latest mosfet chip technology leading to the highest level of molecular specificity to date with its Cannabix FAIMS Beta 3.2 circuit. The Company also reports the design of a significantly more compact FAIMS circuit board, paving the way for a smaller device footprint relative to previous versions, enhancing portability. Cannabix is using its FAIMS technology to isolate and detect ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), a non-volatile compound, in breath. The Cannabix FAIMS marijuana breathalyzer device uses ion mobility filtering techniques (related to mass spectrometry – the gold standard analytical technique for molecular detection). Cannabix Technologies is on the forefront in research and development to create point-of-care breath testing technologies for the detection of THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment.



Rav Mlait, CEO stated, “The Company believes that these latest developments with the Company’s FAIMS based detection system, open up areas of analytical chemistry that diagnostic fields have been seeking for chemical analysis. Our team has made significant technological strides, even under covid restrictions over the last number of months.”

The Company also reports that it has recently participated in an information session (highlighting the Company’s breath testing technologies) with a group of transportation, safety, policy experts primarily from the northeastern region of the US.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing accurate, durable, portable tools to market to enable detection of marijuana-impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com



The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing “patent pending” technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.