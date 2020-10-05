Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 20

Overview

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3jsEoKd

During the period 26 September - 02 October 2020, 69 movements were observed at Twelve Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 17 were incoming from Extreme Nord, 8 from Nord and 3 from Centre in Cameroon.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard 20

