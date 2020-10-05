MPLA mourns death of nationalist Miguel Samuel Gaspar

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 5 - The Secretariat of the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee regretted this Sunday the death of the retired Lieutenant General, Miguel Samuel Gaspar, occurred September 28 in Luanda victim of an illness. ,

In a note of condolence, the MPLA mentions to have learnt ''with deep feeling of sorrow'' on the passing away of Miguel Samuel Gaspar.

For the unfortunate event, the Secretariat of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, on behalf of militants, sympathizers and friends of MPLA, leans before the memory of Miguel Samuel Gaspar and presents to the bereaved family felt condolences.

Born in Icolo e Bengo, Bengo province, on September 28, 1928, Miguel Samuel Gaspar began his political activity in 1960, with clandestine actions in the fight against Portuguese colonialism.

The nationalist stood out in the preparation of the attacks on the jails and strategic objectives that supported the colonial regime, as part of the group that attacked the 7th station of the Public Security Police of Angola, the note advances.

Miguel Samuel Gaspar, a 1st Class auto painter, was arrested by PIDE-DGS, sent to the São Pedro da Barra jail, later deported to the São Nicolau concentration camp, having been released in 1966.

After the proclamation of national independence on November 11, 1975, he joined the People's Defense Organization (ODP), and as a result of his performance he rose to the rank of Lieutenant General.